

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday, though the upside may be capped by Covid-19-related worries and uncertainty surrounding U.S. presidential election.



Amid signs of fresh virus spikes, Europe is seeing a reintroduction of strong measures in big cities like Paris, London and Madrid.



The United States has been the worst-hit country in the world with the number of coronavirus cases reaching 7 million over the weekend.



The World Health Organization warned Friday that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million if the world failed to take any collective action.



Traders also await the first U.S. presidential debate set for Tuesday, which could prove crucial in determining November's election. Many remain worried that a close vote might mean the result is delayed or even challenged by the loser.



On the stimulus front, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed optimism Sunday that she hopes to find common ground for agreement with Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin.



Asian markets remain broadly higher in muted trading ahead of a national holiday in China later this week.



U.S.-China tensions remained on investors' radar after the United States imposed restrictions on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC.



There is some respite on the data front as official data showed that Chinese industrial profits rose 19 percent in August from a year earlier, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing.



The dollar hovered near a two-week high against the Japanese yen while oil and gold edged down in Asian trade.



U.S. stocks rallied on Friday as investors pinned hopes on fresh fiscal stimulus and data showed new orders for key U. S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared as much as 2.3 percent, while the Dow rose 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.6 percent.



European stocks ended broadly lower on Friday as a second wave of coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown restrictions raised fears of a slowing economic recovery.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.1 percent. The German DAX lost 1.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.



