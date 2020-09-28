Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-09-28 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 - Šiauliu bankas SAB1LPS2 Public offering VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2020 - Ignitis grupe IGNIPO Public offering VLN 01.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.09.2020 - Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1LOS9 Buyback VLN 30.09.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01026A LTGNB01026A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000027A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2020 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2020 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2020 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2020 Storent Investments STOR080020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR020027A Sales figures VLN LEGR0187528A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 Viada LT VIAB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB034020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB034020A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
