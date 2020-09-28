

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial confidence remained unchanged in September, survey results from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed on Monday.



The industrial confidence index held steady at -20 in September. The reading for August was revised from -19. The indicator remained well below the long-term average of +1 in September.



The construction sentiment index also remained stable at -15 in September. The long-term average was -6.



The balance of the services confidence dropped one point to -11 and was weaker than the long-run average.



At -5, the retail confidence turned negative in September, down from +2 in August. The long-term average was -1.



'It seems that the economic recovery is over, at least momentarily, Sami Pakarinen, EK's leading economist said. The near future looks very worrying.



