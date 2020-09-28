CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.09.2020;Das Instrument HFE CNE100001F60 HUAD.FUX.ENER.COR.H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.09.2020

The instrument HFE CNE100001F60 HUAD.FUX.ENER.COR.H YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2020

HUADIAN FUXIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de