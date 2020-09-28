NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE. Nasdaq Vilnius starting from September 21 until October 1, 2020 will run AB "Ignitis Grupe" share auction as a part of its initial public offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to retail investors. Institutional investors may submit their orders in price range from 22.50 EUR to 28.00 EUR per one share directly to auction organisers: J.P. Morgan: Nicolas Skaff, +44 020 7134 0551, nicolas.skaff@jpmorgan.com Thomas Schweigl, +44 207 134 1440, thomas.schweigl@jpmorgan.com Morgan Stanley: James Manson-Bahr, +44 20 7425-3672, James.Manson-Bahr@morganstanley.com Marco Guarino, +44 20 7425-7057, Marco.Guarino@morganstanley.com Swedbank: Renatas Žeknys, +37052582295, Renatas.Zeknys@swedbank.lt Andres Suimets, +3726131657, Andres.Suimets@swedbank.ee Kepler Cheuvreux: Benjamin Tran, +33 1 70 81 57 97, btran@keplercheuvreux.com Valentine Fromentin, +33 1 53 65 36 43, vfromentin@keplercheuvreux.com UBS : Francois Olivier-Mercier, +44 77683 58042, francois-olivier.mercier@ubs.com Alice Nebuloni, +44 78253 86640, alice.nebuloni@ubs.com | BofA Securities: Christian Cabanne, +44 (0) 20 7995 3700, christian.cabanne@bofa.com Andrew Briscoe, +44 (0) 20 7995 3700, andrew.briscoe@bofa.com The offered amount of shares is 20 901 503 . Please be informed, if the total number of shares to be subscribed is higher than the maximum number of shares to be sold, allocation will be determined based on the rules described in the prospectus. Securities are auctioned in euros. Retail investors will place their subscription orders at a maximum price of EUR 28.00 per one share of AB "Ignitis Grupe". The final price per share will be announced on or about October 02, 2020 and will not be higher than EUR 28 for retail investors. The auction period during which the order collection will take place is from September 21 until October 1, 2020. On September 21 from 12:00 until 16:00. From September 22 until September 30 from 09:00 until 16:00. On October 1, 2020 from 09:00 until 13:00. Order matching will take place until October 5, 2020 16:00. All aforementioned times refer to EEST time. Settlement date for Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian investors is October 6, 2020. Auction's rules are available in the attachment while AB "Ignitis Grupe" prospectus, prepared for the public offering of its shares and admission thereof to trading on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange is available here. IMPORTANT NOTICE: This notification is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate. Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with AB "Ignitis grupe" (the "Company") may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. Any offering of securities to the public referred to in this notification is made only on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by the Company in connection with the initial public offering of its shares in Lithuania, Latvia and in Estonia as well as in connection with their admission and introduction to trading on regulated markets organized by AB Nasdaq Vilnius and London Stock Exchange Plc which, can be obtained from the website of the Company (www.ignitisgrupe.lt). Additionally, for information purposes only, the Prospectus has been published in the English language together with its summary translated into Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian languages on the website of the Company (www.ignitisgrupe.lt). The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792067