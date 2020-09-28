NOTICE 28.9.2020 WARRANTS (Record Id 150039) LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 24 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 29.9.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend E) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792080