American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Why Do Investors Use Self-Directed IRAs for Precious Metals?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Are investors who use Self-Directed IRAs to hold precious metals on to something? That is the subject of a recent post at American IRA. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, notes that precious metals investing is a powerful way for investors to put aside a portion of a retirement portfolio in a different asset class. This strategy, known as diversification, is appealing to many investors who do not want to devote 100% of retirement assets to stocks and bonds.

Precious metals have a long-even ancient-history as an investment. The argument many investors put forth is that precious metals like gold and silver tend to hold on to their value even in the face of economic crisis. Many investors also see investments like gold as a hedge against inflation. When the value of the currency declines, an asset like gold-denominated in that currency-stands to move up in nominal value.

For this reason, many retirement investors consider silver and gold valid alternatives for a portion of the retirement investment portfolio. And with a Self-Directed IRA, as the post notes, an investor can hold these precious metals in a retirement account, provided certain conditions are met. For example, there are certain types of gold bars and coins that would be considered acceptable within a retirement account as investments.

"Investors know intuitively that it's good to cast a wide net," says Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But when it comes down to the specific investments, it's good to understand which assets help provide that. Real assets like real estate and precious metals make viable alternatives for people who are looking to expand the scope of their portfolio beyond stocks and bonds."

