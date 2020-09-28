Idag, den 28 september 2020, offentliggjorde Altor Fund Manager AB och Stena Adactum AB, genom GB HoldCo AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Gunnebo Aktiebolag. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Gunnebo Aktiebolag (GUNN, ISIN-kod SE0000195570, orderboks-ID 816) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, September 28, 2020, Altor Fund Manager AB and Stena Adactum AB, through GB HoldCo AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in Gunnebo Aktiebolag. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Gunnebo Aktiebolag (GUNN, ISIN code SE0000195570, order book ID 816) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB