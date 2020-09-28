DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 25/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 158.995 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23000 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 84971 EQS News ID: 1137219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)