

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence continued to improve in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -4.8 in September from -5.4 in August. This was below the average score of 0.4 seen over the past twenty years.



Producers were less negative about the order book, while their assessment of stocks of finished products was more positive, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to decrease in the coming three months, the agency said.



Producers in the wood and building material industry were more positive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

