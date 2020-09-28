

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose for the fourth straight month in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 7.7 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.1 percent rise in July.



Sales of non-food stores increased 12.2 percent annually in August and sales in specialized stores rose 6.4 percent.



Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco and non-specialized stores increased by 4.8 percent, each.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.5 percent in August.



For the January to August period, retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 1.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

