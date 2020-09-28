

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 87.7 in September from 83.5 in August. This was the highest reading in six months.



Among components, the industrial confidence index increased to -10.0 in June from -28.7 in the prior month.



The morale index for the construction sector fell to -42.5 and that for retail trade decreased to 8.3.



The services confidence indicator improved -1.0 in September from -7.0 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -31.0 from -30.8 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de