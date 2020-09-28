Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-09-28

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-09-28 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-09-28 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-12-28 Duration: 13 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-09-28 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-09-28 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-03-29 Duration: 26 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on Sedptember 28, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se