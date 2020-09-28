The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2020-09-28: ISIN code LT0000670044 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB01026A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB01026A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-09-30 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2026-11-27 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,1 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,035 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % -0,025 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % -0,020 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 179 300 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 200 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 45 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 45 385 833,97 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com