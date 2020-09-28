

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sina Corporation (SINA):



-Earnings: -$25.37 million in Q2 vs. $51.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q2 vs. $0.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $34.42 million or $0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.43 per share -Revenue: $507.74 million in Q2 vs. $533.05 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de