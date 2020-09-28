At the request of IRLAB Therapeutics AB, the trading in the company's A-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from September 30, 2020, the company's A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be on September 29, 2020. Short name: IRLAB A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012675361 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 132776 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.