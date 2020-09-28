

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday as upbeat industrial profits data from China helped ease investor concerns over economic recovery.



Markets, however, pared some early gains as the pound rallied against the euro and dollar on optimism that a Brexit trade deal could be struck.



Brexit trade talks are set to resume this week, with negotiators expected to discuss law enforcement and transport.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 72 points, or 1.2 percent, to 5,914 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



HSBC Holdings shares surged nearly 9 percent after the banking giant's biggest shareholder raised its stake in the firm late last week.



Diageo jumped 6.3 percent. The world's largest spirits maker said it has made a good start to fiscal 2021, with sequential improvement in its performance across all regions.



Betting and gaming company William Hill plunged 11 percent. U.S-based gaming-entertainment company Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) said it is in advanced discussions concerning a possible cash offer for the British company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

