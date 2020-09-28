Iver acquires City Network to create a new European cloud alternative

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Iver is acquiring the Swedish cloud provider City Network. The acquisition creates a new European cloud alternative for Swedish and international enterprises, with a need for a comprehensive, secure, and technical global base for their digital innovation. The complex regulatory situation connected to use of different IT services in Europe, means that familiarity with the local market, its legal and commercial conditions - is an important common base for the joint offer.

"Combining digital innovation and adherence to regulatory requirements is a hot topic for all major businesses right now. And that's equally true at the most senior levels of the EU, where the Commission's President, Ursula von der Leyen, recently stressed the creation of a European cloud standard as fundamental to manage the digital transformation. To date, the market has been dominated by a small number of companies but we are now raising the competitive bar by combining digital innovation, regulatory compliance, and our global footprint, making us the European cloud alternative," says Johan Christenson, founder and CEO of City Network.

Iver and City Network both currently work with customers who are based in the Nordics, but who also have a presence in other markets worldwide. The combination of a local and global presence is a key factor in the combined offering. Both companies already have a presence in Europe, North America, and Asia. Iver's goal now is to accelerate the rate of innovation, focused on developing and offering even more services at the cutting edge of technology.

"The acquisition is strategically important for Iver and further reinforces our position as a local business, close to our customers, and with a unique offering. We are now able to provide a completely new type of service, where City Network is adding an industry leading, global cloud infrastructure to our existing portfolio of high security - and other IT- services. We will now continue to develop these services to accelerate our customers' digital transformation," says Carl-Magnus Månsson, CEO at Iver.

City Network will, until further notice, continue to exist as an independent brand and business area within Iver managed by Johan Christenson. The company's services include Compliant Cloud - IT infrastructure services for sectors subject to regulatory compliance requirements - and the company's public cloud service, City Cloud. Iver currently has 1,200 employees working from 25 offices across Sweden and Norway. City Network is based in Karlskrona and has 50 employees.

About City Network

City Network is a leading global supplier of IT infrastructure cloud services based on OpenStack. The company delivers public, compliant and private clouds.

City Network is certified according to ISO 9001, 14001, 27001, 27010, 27013, 27017 and 27018 - internationally recognized standards for quality, sustainability and information security. Its services are available from more than 20 data centers around the world.

With its compliant cloud, City Network ensures that customers adhere to demands originating from specific laws and regulations concerning auditing, reputability, data handling and data security, such as Basel, Solvency and GDPR.

About Iver

Iver develops and provides services in the field of IT operations, high security solutions, and application development for medium- and large-sized companies and organisations, and for the public sector. Iver is the personal approach pretender in the Nordic IT operations market. Iver's registered office is in Stockholm and we operate in Sweden and Norway, but our agenda will see us continue to expand throughout the Nordic region while remaining, at all times, close to our clients. The company's roots lie in the successful merger between Candidator and DGC. Under EQT's ownership, we have grown stronger together and acquired Solid Park, Exeo and Ismotec, IT Gården, and Britt. Iver has a turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion and approximately 1,200 employees. Find out more at iver.se.

