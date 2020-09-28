

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales declined in August, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



The retail trade turnover fell 1.6 percent month-on-month in August.



Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels decreased by 7.0 percent monthly in August and retail sales except automotive fuel rose by 0.3 percent.



Sales of food, beverages, tobacco declined 2.5 percent, while those of non-food stores gained by 2.0 percent.



On an annual basis, the retail trade turnover fell 6.6 percent in August.



For the first eight months, retail trade turnover fell 8.5 percent compared to the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

