Montag, 28.09.2020
28.09.2020 | 12:22
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 21

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 25-September-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue301.53p
INCLUDING current year revenue301.88p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue301.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue301.88p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
