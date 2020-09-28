The following information is based on the press release from TEL2 B (TEL2 B, SE0005190238) published on September 11, 2020 and may be subject to change. TEL2 B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 3.50 per share, effective October 1, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics, & SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790935