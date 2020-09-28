ORYZON GENOMICS

On 17 September Oryzon presented an update from its Phase IIa CLEPSIDRA trial with iadademstat, a selective LSD1 inhibitor, in combination with platinum/etoposide at the virtual ESMO congress. CLEPSIDRA was an open-label, single-arm Phase II study. It enrolled 14 patients, 10 of which were evaluable for efficacy as per protocol. The patients had relapsed, extensive disease small cell lung cancer (ED-SCLC). The safety profile did not allow for this combination to proceed in the second line (2L) ED-SCLC despite attempts to modify the dosing regimen. However, efficacy rates compare well with other therapies in this setting. Oryzon will explore iadademstat combinations with non-haematotoxic agents in SCLC. Our post private-placement valuation is €527m or €9.9 per/share versus €496m or €10.8 per/share previously.

