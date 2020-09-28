Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QUY ISIN: GB00BVG7F061 Ticker-Symbol: 7IG 
Frankfurt
28.09.20
08:28 Uhr
9,450 Euro
-0,150
-1,56 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6009,85013:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC9,450-1,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.