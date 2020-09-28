Products to be delivered will enable sophisticated quantum sensing and commercial viability for a range of quantum systems

ColdQuanta, the quantum atomics company, was selected to provide cold atom quantum technology for three separate efforts underway in the UK: to lead the development of a quantum gyroscope that will be demonstrated in flight; to develop technology that will enable continuous operation of quantum sensors; and to work with partners on an updated system to improve the integration of lasers into quantum atomic systems. Totaling approximately £2.8M ($3.5M), these projects were awarded to ColdQuanta UK, a subsidiary of ColdQuanta Inc. founded in 2014 to provide cold atom components, systems, and expertise to the rapidly growing UK quantum technology sector.

"These contract awards demonstrate how ColdQuanta's cold atom technology can be the basis of a broad range of new quantum applications," said Dr. Tim Ballance, lead scientist at ColdQuanta UK. "Our team is excited to have been chosen for these projects, all of which will advance the commercialization of our cold atom quantum technologies."

The projects are partially funded by the UK government, whose investment through the National Quantum Technologies Programme will total over £1 billion since its inception in 2014. The funding is being used to accelerate the translation of quantum technologies into the marketplace and secure the UK's status as a world-leader in quantum science and technologies.

Project information:

High-BIAS 2 The High-BIAS 2 project will develop a gyroscope with the stability to allow vehicle navigation without a GPS/GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) signal. This will be tested in flight to validate its use for aerospace applications. High-BIAS 2 leverages ColdQuanta's compact, integrated, cold atom source technology, developed with partial support from the UK government. The source technology is a key subsystem for many quantum technologies such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, and full inertial measurement units (IMUs).

QT-Assemble The QT-Assemble project, led by Fraunhofer's Centre for Applied Photonics (CAP), will make quantum technology easier to adopt by addressing the challenges of size, weight, power, and reliability of systems. The ColdQuanta work will deliver technology to provide continuous production of ultracold atoms for sensing and other quantum applications.

PICAS2 ColdQuanta, along with its partners, will develop a commercial cold atom source system with uniquely low size and cost. This technology is a critical element of applications such as gravity surveying, atomic clocks, magnetic and electric sensors, navigation, and quantum information systems.

Bo Ewald, CEO of ColdQuanta, said, "the UK government is making significant investments in quantum R&D through industry and academia and driving towards the commercialization of a range of quantum systems. Our ColdQuanta UK team includes experts in the application of cold atom technology to quantum sensing, and these awards are an acknowledgment of their expertise and ability to contribute to important quantum innovation. The UK government has shown great vision in driving the industry forward and we are very pleased to be able to contribute to these programs and grow our business and presence in the UK."

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta leads the market in commercializing quantum atomics, the next wave of the information age. The company's Quantum Core technology is based on ultra-cold atoms cooled to a temperature of nearly absolute zero; lasers manipulate and control the atoms with extreme precision. ColdQuanta manufactures components, instruments, and turnkey systems that address a broad spectrum of applications: quantum computing, timekeeping, navigation, radiofrequency sensors, and quantum communications. ColdQuanta's global customers include major commercial and defense companies; all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense; national labs operated by the Department of Energy, NASA, and NIST; and major universities. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin, and Oxford, UK.

