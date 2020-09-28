Halberd Corporation: Arizona State University/Halberd Pursue Nasal Spray as COVID-19 Preventative/Treatment Based on Children's Natural Immunity

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Children are far less susceptible than adults to the Coronavirus (1, 2). Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) scientists have determined the reason may be that adults have far more Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors in nasal membrane epithelial cells. ACE2 (3) is a membrane protein expressed in many organs such as nasal and lung epithelial cells. Traditionally, ACE 2 has a key role in the blood pressure regulatory system. Scientific evidence (4, 5) has shown that Covid-19 virus molecules bind to ACE2 receptors to infect nasal epithelial cells, and thus spread the disease through the respiratory system.

Halberd has obtained exclusive world-wide rights to the provisional patent, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans" by Mitchell S. Felder, MD (U.S. Application # 63080735). Halberd expanded its work with Arizona State University to address three major aspects against the Coronavirus:

A Preventative; A Diagnostic, and A Therapeutic Treatment.

Dr. Patricio Reyes, Chief Technical Officer of Halberd Corporation, stated, "All three of these applications against coronavirus stem from our same antibodies currently being developed to block the biding of the COVID-19 molecules to ACE2 receptors. Much of the work will be in tandem; therefore, the addition of a nasal spray should not significantly adversely affect our original timetable."

Halberd discussed its nasal spray concept with Dr. Qiang Chen of ASU and provided industry information regarding ACE2 receptor modulation. Based on this information, ASU concluded that the neutralizing antibody/antibody cocktails used to formulate nasal spray-based prophylactics would not alter ACE2 expression systemically. The approach is not to eradicate the ACE2 receptors which provide the body with important functions, but instead seek to harmlessly neutralize some of its coronavirus supportive actions. Thus, there are no anticipated side-effects related to ACE2 modulation.

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "Unlike other companies working on aspects of coronavirus diagnostics, vaccines and/or treatments, ASU/Halberd are pursuing all of the following:

A possible alternative to vaccines in the form of a convenient, self-administered nasal spray which could be a possible preventative as well as a treatment against the coronavirus; An accurate diagnostic test that would be based only on sampling saliva or a drop of blood and provide results in a matter of minutes; A treatment for those afflicted by coronavirus with therapeutics being applied extracorporeally to eliminate and/or significantly reduce dangerous side-effects associated with internally administered medications.

In order to expedite the availability of Halberd's technology products in the market, Halberd stands ready to immediately initiate testing in South America. Inquiries are welcomed from potential pharmaceutical development and production-capable partners."

The details of the Halberd-ASU research contract can be viewed here.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

P. O. Box 25

Jackson Center, PA 16133

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Arizona State University.

Arizona State University is a public research university with 5 campuses in and around Phoenix, with four regional centers throughout Arizona. It is one of the largest public universities, based on enrollment, and one of the fastest growing research universities in the United States. The school boasts over 400 National Academies-honored faculty, and 77 elite programs.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608004/Arizona-State-UniversityHalberd-Pursue-Nasal-Spray-as-COVID-19-PreventativeTreatment-Based-on-Childrens-Natural-Immunity