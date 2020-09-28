

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Although coronavirus deaths and cases dipped over the weekend nationally, 21 states in the United States are reporting increased numbers of new infections, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Most of the states that reported a weekly rise of around 10 percent are in the West.



Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington state, Wisconsin and Wyoming are the states grappling with the alarming rise in cases.



Eighteen states are recording consistent rate of new cases, while 11 states reported fall in infections.



Relatively lesser number of 301 deaths in the last 24 hours took the total coronavirus death toll in the United States to 204758.



With the addition of 34892 coronavirus-related cases in the same period, total number of infections in the country reached 7115338.



Health experts have the view that worse days are yet to come.



Dr. Chris Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, warned of an explosion of cases in the fall and winter as people exercise less caution and spend more time indoors.



This concern was also shared by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. 'COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard,' Cuomo said in a statement.



Regarding New York, the Governor said, 'While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always.'



He called on New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, social distancing and wash their hands, and urged local governments to continue to enforce state public health guidance.



Once bearing the ignominy of being the COVID hotspot in the country, the state's current COVID data is far better than most other U.S. states.



Just above one percent of New York's COVID-19 tests are returning positive, while deaths in the state due to the disease is mostly confined to single digits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de