Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
28.09.20
10:02 Uhr
6,380 Euro
+0,076
+1,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,41715:12
6,4006,41315:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2020 | 14:41
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordea Bank Abp: Ian Smith to join Nordea in October 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced earlier, Ian Smith has been appointed Nordea's new Group CFO, heading Group Finance. He will be a member of the Group Leadership Team and report to President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen. It is now confirmed that Ian Smith will join Nordea in October 2020 and take on the position on 24 October 2020.

- I warmly welcome Ian to the Nordea team. I'm pleased to get him on board and look forward to working with him towards our common vision to be a strong and personal financial partner. At the same time I would like to thank Mark Kandborg, Group Treasurer, Head of Treasury & Asset and Liability Management, for stepping in as acting Group CFO and for his good work and efforts in this role, says Frank Vang-Jensen.

For further information:
Lotte Bruns, Head of External Communications, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.30 EET on 28 September 2020.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.