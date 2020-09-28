Ebiquity is set for a stronger H220, after a difficult H1 (£26.8m revenue; down 24% y-o-y) when some clients paused or cancelled their marketing activity due to COVID-19. Most of the H120 £1.4m operating loss should be recouped by the year-end. FY21 prospects are further lifted by new client wins, partly from Accenture's withdrawal from media audit. Newly installed CEO Nick Waters (ex Dentsu) is developing his vision for Ebiquity as a data-driven media solutions provider, augmented with consultancy services. This will be expounded at a capital markets day on 10 November.

