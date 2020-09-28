MetaQuotes Ltd: Besst Point Capital House Hedge Fund Switches to Metatrader 5

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / The Besst Point Capital House hedge fund has now moved its trading infrastructure to the MetaQuote's MetaTrader 5 platform.

The funds traders all now benefits from access to the multi-asset platform, plus powerful algorithmic trading capabilities and a unique ecosystem of services from MetaQuotes.

Besst Point Capital House Limited is an independent global company founded by experienced fund managers. The broker's team focuses on differentiated strategies that help to successfully manage investments.

Collectively, Besst Point Capital House manages USD250 million in funds for institutions, financial advisers, and private investors. Broker team members, who have more than 14 years of investment experience, manage USD 65.8 million in client portfolio.

"With MetaTrader 5 now as Hedge Fund Software, we are reaching our goals and giving our investors all advantages of Multi-Market Platform in real sense," says Santoshkumar Gaikwad, Chairman of Besst Point Capital House. "Now our dealing room can access deep liquidity from multiple sources, apply various algorithms, calculate and share the net asset value (NAV)/asset under management (AUM) together with the management/performance fee, as well as generate reports. The ability to do all this on mobile devices gives us more transparency and flexibility".

