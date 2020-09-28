Endurance Gold Corporation: Endurance Reports on Eagle South Zone at the Reliance Gold Property in B.C.

8.8 gpt Gold over 1.52 m and 24.4 gpt Gold over 0.3 m in wide mineralized shear

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 exploration program on the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. Follow up of previously reported reconnaissance sampling has identified significant gold values in outcrop on the Eagle South Zone. To date, two confirmation chip samples collected from outcrop have returned 8.8 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 1.52 metres ("m") and 24.4 gpt gold over 0.30 m. These samples were located within an estimated 10 m wide area of shearing associated within oxidized sulphide and iron carbonate altered volcanics. These are the only two representative samples collected with results at the Eagle South Zone and are remarkable in the absence of quartz veining or silicification within the gold-enriched shearing. As a result of these two samples, systematic channel sampling has now been completed over the exposed width of the Eagle South Zone and results are pending.

The Eagle South Zone was identified in outcrop in an historic road cut located in the footwall of the furthest southeast outcrop exposure of the Royal Shear. A map with the location of these chip samples and earlier reported rock and grab samples and a photograph showing the location of these reported two chip samples is appended below and available on the Company website. The Eagle South Zone was prioritized this summer for further prospecting and sampling due to an associated 3.66 parts per million ("ppm") gold-in-soil anomaly (see Press Release dated August 24, 2020), an initial grab sample which assayed 2.79 gpt Gold and 0.11% Antimony (see Press Release dated September 9, 2020), and an associated biogeochemistry anomaly (see Press Release dated September 21, 2020). The strike extension of the shearing and gold-mineralized system at the Eagle South Zone remains open to expansion both to the southeast and northwest under talus and pumice-ash cover.

On the Royal Shear a total of about 585 m of outcrop along historic road cuts has been cleaned and prepared for detailed geological mapping and channel sampling along the 850 m trend of altered and mineralized outcrops. Cleaning of outcrops was prioritized to areas of observed oxidized iron-carbonate alteration, shearing, silicification, quartz veining, stibnite veining, and oxidized sulfide alteration. All outcrop areas prepared to date will have systematic channel sampling completed by the end of September. Results of the channel sampling will be reported as received and compiled for each Zone.

To gain a better geological understanding of the project geology, Jim Oliver of Oliver Geoscience International Ltd. was engaged to complete a preliminary geological structural map on the key area of the Royal Shear. Oliver's mapping results and report are expected shortly. Additional geological structural mapping is currently in progress. As reported on September 24, a biogeochemical sampling program along interpreted extensions of the Royal Shear is also currently in progress. The company has submitted its application for a drill permit in February and that application is currently in the consultation referral phase with any comments expected by early October. Dialogue remains active with the affected First Nation communities with local community contractors engaged to assist in exploration activities.

The Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Property in September 2019. The Property was previously explored with trenching and diamond drilling from 1985 through 2008. The last program of drilling in 2008 targeted the Imperial Zone and returned highlight drill intersection widths including 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m (est 1.8m true width).

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

