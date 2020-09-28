DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2020 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 25/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.3010 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 734500 CODE: LOUF ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 85006 EQS News ID: 1137381 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2020 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)