The "Product Innovation and Customization Driving the Mature Western European Above-the-neck PPE Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Product innovation, customization and adoption of multi-functional products are driving the mature Western European above-the-neck market. With nearly 95% of PPEs being sold through distributors, customer service is a key contributor to the growth of the above-the-neck PPE market in the region.
Amongst countries, Germany, the United Kingdom Ireland, and France account for nearly a 56.5% share of the total market, with revenue contributions of 141.8 million, 124.3 million, and 106.5% million, respectively, in 2019.
The top 3 manufacturers hold a 48.5% market share by revenue. 3M leads the market with a share of 21-23%, followed by Honeywell with a 14-17% share and Uvex with a 9-11% revenue share. Investments into R&D to develop innovative products, coupled with strategic acquisitions, remain a key driver for market growth in the forecast period.
Partnerships are the way forward in the competitive market. For example, Schuberth entered into a partnership with 3M in 2016 to develop head protection PPE. Similarly, Hex Armour entered into partnership with Uvex in 2017.
Few notable M&As include 3M's acquisition of Scott Safety in 2017, and Globus Group's acquisition of ENHA Gmbh in 2017 and Alpha Solway in 2015. Similarly, with the aim to focus on its core businesses Kimberly Clark sold its welding PPE business to Surewerk in 2017 while 3M sold off its prescription eyewear business to Hoya Vision Care in 2017.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview Definitions
- Market Overview Market Trends
- Market Overview Material and Other Trends
- Market Overview Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints Total Above-the-neck PPE Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends Total Above-the-neck PPE Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis Total Above-the-neck PPE Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 Regulatory Changes will Offer Stable Growth in the Hearing Protection PPE Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 Market Penetration through Organic Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 IoT and Connected PPE on the Rise
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Head Protection Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Head Protection Segment Overview
- Head Protection Segment Product and Technology Trends
- Head Protection Segment Regulatory Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Pricing Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast and Pricing Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
7. Eye Protection Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Eye Protection Segment Overview
- Eye Protection Segment Product and Technology Trends
- Eye Protection Segment Non-Prescription Safety Eyewear Product and Technology Trends
- Eye Protection Segment Prescription Safety Eyewear Overview
- Eye Protection Segment Prescription Eyewear Product and Technology Trends
- Eye Protection Segment Laser Safety Eyewear Description
- Eye Protection Segment Regulatory Trends
8. Face Protection Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Face Protection Segment Overview
- Face Protection Segment Regulatory Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Welding Helmets Sub-segment
- Welding Helmets Sub-segment Product Overview
- Welding Helmets Sub-segment Product and Technology Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Forecast, Unit Shipment Forecast, and Pricing Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
10. Face Shields Sub-segment
11. Hearing Protection Segment Breakdown
12. Ear Plugs and Bands Sub-segment
13. Ear Muffs Sub-segment
14. The Last Word
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Alpha Solway
- ENHA Gmbh
- Globus Group
- Hex Armour
- Hoya Vision Care
- Kimberly Clark
- Schuberth
- Scott Safety
- Surewerk
- Uvex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7jz0o
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005449/en/
