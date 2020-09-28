Wood Charcoal Market Will exceed US$ 23.5 billion by 2030, Charcoal Lumps to Acquire 60% Revenue Share - Future Market Insights

High-paced growth in demand for activated charcoal in treating waste water or using it as a purifying and decolorizing agent is likely to scale up the production in upcoming years.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / The wood charcoal market will present lucrative opportunities in Middle East and Africa and a steady growth will be seen in the next decade. Wood Charcoal market is likely to witness a gradual easing of bottleneck in the supply chains. However, concerns regarding scarcity of raw materials and increased competition between the market players can act as a major restraint.

"Due to sustained demand for purified products and growing use of activated charcoal in households for grilling food, the market has witnessed substantial rise lately. Owing to surging need in agricultural and industrial sector, key companies are working hard and launching unique products to grasp the opportunities that are bubbling in the wood charcoal market," states the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6315

Wood Charcoal Market - Important Highlights

Wood Charcoal Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25.3 billion by 2030.

On the basis of product type, charcoal lumps is expected to hold the highest market share globally.

Demand for wood charcoal as a decolourizing and reducing agent is going to witness substantial importance in the upcoming years.

Middle East and Africa is set to raise incremental opportunities in the market and witness significant investments.

Wood Charcoal Market - Critical Factors

Activated wood-charcoal is used as an emergency poison treatment solution and also finds immense use in pharmaceutical industries.

Activated wood carbon works as water, colour and odour purifier.

Wood charcoal helps in eliminating impurities and treating industrial wastewater.

Growing adoption of wood charcoal in dialysis machines, deodorization processes and purification is helping the market run at a good pace.

Wood Charcoal Market - Key Restraints

Purely extracted wood can act as a threat to environment, leading to the market downfall.

Reduced availability of raw materials and excess competition is also restricting the market growth.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6315

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has surely affected production because raw materials are not available and trade was at a halt for a long time. Due to strict lockdown, market has shifted online, boosting consumer preferences and behaviours. Online trends like BOPUS initiatives are in demand to improve the e-commerce trajectory. Manufacturers are also planning to revise the strategies to gain proper momentum.

Competition Landscape

Middle East and Africa will offer lucrative opportunities and widen investment opportunities for stake-holders. The key players in this market include Kingsford Products Company, Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC, Dura flame, Inc., Fire & Flavor Grilling Co., Cooks International LLC, Fogo Charcoal, K.P Bio coal, Hans Enterprises, and Green coal Namibia CC.

Companies are relying on ideas of product innovation and expansion of end-use and applications to help the market grow.

For an instance, Fire and Flavour Grilling Company has developed eco-friendly and biodegradable charcoal pods making it 100% user-safe which eliminates toxic emissions.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6315

More on the report

The report presents segmentation on the basis of wood type (soft wood, hard wood), product type (charcoal lump, charcoal powder etc.), application (decolorizing agent, fuel feedstock, gas masking, soil conditioning, gun-powder) end-use (water treatment, commercial paints, household etc.) region wise analysis (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania)

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverage Landscape

India Construction Chemical Market FMI's report analyses segmentation on the basis of form, products and end-use etc. Market trends, economic factors are taken into consideration for a clear analysis.

Apac Flexible Glass Market Find insights on market trends, strategies, historical and forecast data estimations and geographical regions exhibiting promising growth.

Dimer Acid Based Polyamide Resins Market FMI's report presents analysis on cost structure of the products, in-depth pricing analysis and categorization of key market participants.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wood-charcoal-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/wood-charcoal-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608034/Wood-Charcoal-Market-Will-exceed-US-235-billion-by-2030-Charcoal-Lumps-to-Acquire-60-Revenue-Share--Future-Market-Insights