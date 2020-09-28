Anzeige
28.09.2020
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Update on Annual General Meeting Arrangements

London, September 28

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

Update on the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") arrangements

Further to the comments included in the notice of the AGM published on 18 August 2020 and in the light of recent changes to UK Government guidance and relevant legislation, the Company announces that the AGM convened to be held on 14 October 2020 will now be held as a closed meeting. This is as a result of the enhanced focus on public health arising from the Covid-19 epidemic and is in line with the provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, as recently extended by Parliament.

The Company will arrange for the closed meeting to be held and a quorum to be present in compliance with these regulations. In the interests of personal and public health, in accordance with government guidance other shareholders will regrettably not be permitted to attend the Meeting.

As detailed within the AGM notice, Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically or appoint the Chairman as their proxy with their voting instructions. Shareholders can pose questions to the Board and/or the Investment Manager through emailing diverse_cosec@linkgroup.co.uk. Responses to any questions received by 6 October 2020 will be provided on the Company's website: www.mitongroup.com/dit before 12 October 2020. A presentation by the fund managers on the current position of the Company's portfolio and some thoughts on the market outlook will be made available on the Company's website before 12 October 2020.

28 September 2020

For further information, please contact:

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited - Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1392 477500

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

