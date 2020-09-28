Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market worth $80.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Barcodes, Smart Cards, OCR Systems, RFID Products, and Biometric Systems), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, is expected to grow from USD 40.1 billion in 2020 to USD 80.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020-2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing e-commerce industry globally; increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition; rising adoption of AIDC solutions due to their ability to minimize queuing and transaction time and provide greater convenience to users in making small-value payments; and surging adoption of AIDC solutions by banking and financial institutions to ensure customer safety and security, along with data privacy. An increasing number of patients and deaths due to COVID-19 will force all the countries to increase their healthcare expenditure, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for AIDC products.

Hardware component is expected to gain a significant share of AIDC market by 2025

The hardware component is expected to account for the largest share of the AIDC market by 2025. The high requirement for hardware components in several automatic identification and data capture products such as barcoding solutions, magnetic stripe cards, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR) systems, RFID tags, printers and readers, tablets, wearables, VR devices, heads-up display devices, Google Glass, and biometric systems, has contributed to the largest size of the hardware segment.

Based on vertical, market for hospitality vertical to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The market for the hospitality vertical is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automatic identification and data capturing products, such as barcoding solutions, RFID systems, OCR systems, and biometric systems, are increasingly being used by many hotels and restaurants to enhance the guest experience, increase operational efficiency, accelerate service delivery speed, as well as for mobile payment and ordering, inventory management, and food safety tracking.

AIDC market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The AIDC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many retail and logistics companies are expanding their presence in the region to capitalize on the increased purchasing power of the middle-class people, which has led to the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in the region. Moreover, the significant presence of several market players, such as Panasonic (Japan), SATO (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Godex (Taiwan), and Optoelectronics (Japan), in the region is likely to propel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in APAC.

Key players in the market include Honeywell (US), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), Zebra Technologies (US), SICK AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Thales (France), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands). These players are increasingly undertaking product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their market shares.

