BridgeComm, Allied Minds' third largest holding in which it holds a 63% fully diluted stake (81% pre-dilution), has announced a high-speed optical communications partnership with Nokia. The partnership will leverage BridgeComm's expertise in free-space optical technology and Nokia's portfolio of network equipment and services backed by Nokia Bell Labs, the industrial research arm of Nokia, to facilitate faster deployment of 5G networks. BridgeComm is held by Allied Minds at a fully diluted book value of 7.7p per share (10.0p undiluted), based on an enterprise value of US$38m from BridgeComm's last funding round in September 2018. With portfolio company valuations based on significantly historic last funding rounds, Allied Minds' shares trade at a c 60% discount to our unchanged estimated fully diluted NAV of 77.9p (90.3p undiluted; both updated for FX). Allied Minds' interim results are due on 15 October 2020.

