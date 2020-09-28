Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.09.2020 | 16:56
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Family Features: A Flavorful Family Meal for Fall

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / (Family Features) Warm, delectable dishes go hand-in-hand with cool fall evenings when the crisp air sends you to the kitchen for a filling meal. Look no further than easy recipes like meatballs that pack fulfilling flavor to feed your family when the autumn temperatures dip.

These Grass-fed Beef Meatballs with Garlic and Herbs can be the perfect solution anytime you're craving a warm, comforting meal. They're made with New Zealand grass-fed ground beef, which provides an unrivaled taste. Grass-fed year-round, the animals roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures, resulting in lean, flavorful meat that tastes just as nature intended.

Paired with a tomato-based sauce, the meatballs are baked before being topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley then served hot for a dish that warms you from the inside-out. While preparing the meatballs, be sure to wet your hands prior to shaping them as it helps prevent the meat from sticking to your hands.

Find more comforting fall recipes at beefandlambnz.com.


Photo courtesy of Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Grass-fed Beef Meatballs with Garlic and Herbs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Beef Meatballs:

Oil

1 pound New Zealand grass-fed ground beef

1 cup fresh white breadcrumbs

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons milk

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried mixed herbs, such as parsley, thyme and oregano

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Tomato Sauce:

Oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 can (14 ounces) chopped tomatoes, in juice

1 1/2-2 cups vegetable stock

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon sugar

1 bay leaf

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To Serve:

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley leaves

To make beef meatballs: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Lightly oil deep baking dish or skillet. Mix beef, breadcrumbs, garlic, egg, milk, Worcestershire sauce, mixed herbs and salt and pepper, to taste, then shape into eight meatballs and place in prepared baking dish.

To make tomato sauce: In heavy saucepan over low heat, heat dash of oil and add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is soft, about 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, tomato paste, sugar, bay leaf and salt and pepper, to taste.

Simmer 10 minutes to allow flavors to mingle and liquid to reduce. Remove from heat, cool about 5 minutes and remove bay leaf. In food processor, process until sauce is smooth.

Pour sauce over meatballs and bake 25 minutes, turning meatballs after 15 minutes.

Serve hot sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE: Family Features



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608054/A-Flavorful-Family-Meal-for-Fall

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.