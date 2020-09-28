DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director / PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director / PDMR notification 28-Sep-2020 / 15:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Luke Robinow 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of PT REA Kaltim Plantations b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name R.E.A. Holdings plc b) LEI 213800YXL94R94RYG150 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of R.E.A Holdings plc the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB0002349065 b) Nature of the Sale of Ordinary shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) GBP0.5658 24,167 d) Aggregated n/a information Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the 24 September 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 85016 EQS News ID: 1137427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

