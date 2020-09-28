Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Expands Options to Hybrid Cloud

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it is working with Dell Technologies to create new modernized solutions for multicloud. Rackspace Technology is expanding its Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware (RPCV) portfolio with the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP).



The offering provides a turnkey solution that delivers an easier path to hybrid cloud and an optimized experience with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). Dell Technologies Cloud Platform, comprised of VCF on Dell EMC VxRail, enables organizations to provide consistent and secure management of their entire application portfolio across multiple clouds and is the only HCI system fully integrated with VMware Cloud Foundation SDDC Manager. VxRail is proven to deliver up to 52% lower cost of operations over building a proprietary HCI and reduces unplanned downtime by 88%.

"Together, Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies are helping solve some of the most pressing business transformation challenges facing organizations today, including optimizing their datacenter footprints, controlling IT spend, removing barriers to multicloud integration and dealing with security and compliance across a multicloud environment," said Adrianna Bustamante, Senior Director of Global Alliances, Rackspace Technology. "We look forward to continuing our joint initiatives by developing multicloud solutions for the enterprise with Dell Technologies."

With this announcement, Rackspace Technology brings the benefits of DTCP to more organizations and applications, enabling accelerated solutions for multicloud. This news demonstrates the longstanding relationship between Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies, strengthening what Rackspace Technology offers in the market.

"As more and more organizations increase their investment on digital transformation and are adding new cloud environments to their overall IT estate, the need for consistent operations and infrastructure across clouds is paramount," said Brian Payne, vice president of cloud for Dell Technologies. "In working with Rackspace Technology to expand the options for multicloud solutions, companies can achieve better performance at a lower cost, ultimately helping them stay competitive in a tough business environment."

"A successful path to hybrid cloud is much like shooting a free throw in a basketball game - a simple, consistent process leads to more efficient results," said Fidelma Russo, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Services Business Unit, VMware. "Through simplifying IT transformation and enabling consistent and secure application management, this ecosystem delivers greatly reduced cost and downtime. Those are the types of results any organization wants to see."

In addition, Rackspace Technology has received the DTCP certification.

