New Owners of Oliventures, Inc. Re-Launch Polyphenol Rich Product Line Made from Organic Olive Fruit Extract

Oliventures, Inc. Features a Variety of Olive Oils and Supplements that Include TrePhenol(R), Which Offers the Healthy Benefits of Olive Oil Without the Fat or Calories

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / The new owners of Oliventures, Inc. are pleased to announce the re-launch of their full product line in the United States marketplace. Oliventures, Inc. features polyphenol rich supplements and products made from organic olive fruit extract.

To learn more about the power of polyphenols and olive oil, and shop for these products, please visit https://www.oliventuresinc.com.

"Oliventures, Inc. was founded in 2009 and aims to offer high-quality, organic olive fruit extract based supplements and olive oils to as many people as possible," said Scott Quigley, Oliventures' Director of Operations.

"But in 2020, a dedicated customer-base purchased the company from the former owners. Since March of this year, these customers-turned-owners have been working hard to share with the world the benefits of our products and the secret ingredient in every product, TrePhenol(R)."

TrePhenol is the base ingredient in all of Oliventures' products - it is what makes the products unique compared to other olive-based synthetic products or olive leaf products. TrePhenol, a patented blend of olive polyphenols (principally hydroxytyrosol, tyrosol, and their derivatives) was developed by the founders of Oliventures, Inc. and their partners in Spain. TrePhenol is 100% natural (not synthesized or otherwise chemically produced) and is extracted from olives, not the olive leaf.

Hydroxytyrosol and tyrosol, the primary polyphenols in TrePhenol, are two extensively studied polyphenols found in olive oil that are believed to provide the health benefits of olive oil. Olive oil polyphenols have been shown in laboratory and human studies by institutions worldwide over the last several decades to provide powerful support to the body's response to cardiovascular, cancer, joint, and immune system diseases.

As Mr. Quigley noted, "The results suggest that TrePhenol's olive polyphenols can support the body's response to diseases that have an inflammatory component. This is important because of the growing evidence that chronic inflammation appears to play a role in many diseases."

"Polyphenols are phytochemicals, meaning compounds found abundantly in natural plant food sources, often associated with the Mediterranean Diet, that have antioxidant properties and can play an important role in enhancing an otherwise healthy diet," said Mr. Quigley, adding that "TrePhenol contains a significant amount of hydroxytyrosol and tyrosol, two of the major polyphenols found in olives and olive oil."

People who take a daily serving of TrePhenol for a week will get the equivalent amount of hydroxytyrosol and tyrosol that is found in 1 to 4 liters of olive oil - all without the fat and calories.

About Oliventures, Inc.

Founded in 2009 in Raleigh, NC, Oliventures, Inc. strives to develop products based on key elements of the Mediterranean diet in combination with other natural ingredients that have been shown to support the body's fight against inflammation. Their PureVida(R), OliPura(R), and CardiOlive(R)line of products all incorporate a proprietary olive oil polyphenol extract, TrePhenol(R), developed and clinically evaluated by Oliventures and its partners in Spain. Oliventures, Inc. is now located in Indianapolis, IN after being purchased by a dedicated group of customers. For more information, please visit https://www.oliventuresinc.com.

Contact:

Scott Quigley

Scott@oliventuresinc.com

(614) 989-7096

SOURCE: Oliventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608061/New-Owners-of-Oliventures-Inc-Re-Launch-Polyphenol-Rich-Product-Line-Made-from-Organic-Olive-Fruit-Extract