The Board of Directors of SAS AB (SAS) has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to nine (9) new shares for every one (1) share held. The Ex-date is September 29, 2020. The subscription price is SEK 1.16 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in SAS (SAS). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792188