Stephen Scoggins: A Man Who Set Out to Change the World, And Did

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Stephen Scoggins, founder of The Journey Principles Institute is an entrepreneur that has paved a path for long term success in his countless endeavors within the business world. Encountering unique adversities from a young age led him to muster the courage to build a diligent work ethic that would guide him in all areas of his life. Stephen is a best-selling author, award-winning entrepreneur of multiple businesses with multi-8-figure revenues, a motivational speaker, and the creator of the proprietary Life-Mastery Framework affectionately named, "Transform U."

From sleeping in a car to constructing multimillion-dollar businesses, Stephen Scoggins is a spokesperson to individuals seeking entry to the entrepreneurial world. "What I would like to be known for is how many lives I can help to create positive changes within their lives. My heart is to create a legacy that outlives my existence by changing the lives of others for the better." Stephen has incorporated his philanthropic beliefs into his work to empower those around him to look beyond themselves.

His deep faith in viewing the hearts of others has led his career to inspire and motivate others to do the same. He has been the host of the iHeart Radio show The Journey Principles with Stephen Scoggins and has been featured in numerous podcasts such as The TarHeal Traveler, EntreLeader Spotlight on DaveRamsey.com, John Lee Dumas' "Entrepreneur on Fire", CEO's to Know, The Conscious Millionaire, Steve Noble Show, Front Row Factor with Jon Vroman, EntreLeadership, and many more.

As a well-respected and nationally recognized business and life-mastery leader, Stephen continues to challenge and uplift people to break down the obstacles setting them back to reach their full potential. Stephen has taken over three decades of setbacks, failures, and losses and transparently incorporates those experiences to provide simple-yet-effective step-by-step lessons to help others reclaim their hope and proceed with their dreams.

At the age of 22, Stephen Scoggins launched a multimillion dollar construction company while sleeping in a friend's car. Through his hopes and prayers, success began to evolve and he felt as if he was given a second-chance opportunity to construct his life. From that point, Stephen has continued to pay it forward through his creation of The Journey Principles Institute which is an organization dedicated to helping others go from stuck to unstoppable in the areas of life and business. With respect to his endeavor, Stephen became the best-selling author of The Journey Principles with recognition from media outlets including NBC, CBS, Entrepreneur, Thrive Global, Grit Daily, and more.

Stephen Scoggins currently resides with his beautiful wife Karen, their two active teenage sons Justin and Tyler, and their pit bull mix rescue, Capone. His daughter Melanie and adorable grandson Jason are nearby all residing in the greater Raleigh, NC area.

Contact:

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Stephen Scoggins

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608067/Stephen-Scoggins-A-Man-Who-Set-Out-to-Change-the-World-And-Did