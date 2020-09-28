Anzeige
28.09.2020
SEIF S.p.A: The Board of Directors approves the half-yearly financial report at 30 June 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

The Board of Directors approves the half-yearly financial report at 30 June 2020

Significant increase in revenues from both the sale of editorial products and the media content division

Marginality in strong growth, thanks to the efficiency of production activities

Full operation guaranteed even during the lockdown period, without the use of social safety nets

  • of euro 19,778 thousand (euro 15,159 thousand for the year to June 30, 2019), an increase of 30,47%.
  • equal to euro 2,509 thousand (euro 398 thousand at 30 June 2019, up 530%)
  • Net financial position of euro 557 thousand (euro 1,139 thousand at 30 June 2019)
  • Shareholders' equity of euro 4,207 thousand (euro 4,147 thousand at 30 June 2019)
  • Net profit of euro 73 thousand (euro - 862 thousand at 30 June 2019)

Rome, 28 September 2020 -SEIF S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, announces that, today, the Board of Directors has approved the half financial report at June 30, 2020.

Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO of SEIF, commented: "SEIF closes the first half of 2020 in a particularly positive way, despite the delicate period experienced by our country due to the Covid emergency. In these difficult times, our publications and television productions have been fundamental in the information and support panorama for our readers and subscribers, as shown by the increase in sales of our editorial products and the revenues of the media content division, which have made our production activities more efficient, allowing a significant increase in margins.

These months have highlighted even more the importance of digital growth alongside a strengthening of the traditional market, confirming that the path of diversification and the production of distinctive value content are fundamental for the sustainability and growth of our Company. For this reason, in the coming months SEIF will continue to work in this direction, focusing on the development of untapped potential and the recovery of revenues from sales and services necessary to achieve industrial objectives".

Main financial data:

(in thousands of Euro)30.06.20% P.V.30.06.19% P.V.
Production value19,778100,00%15,159100,00%
EBITDA2,50912,69%3982,63%
EBIT2281,15%-1,078-7,11%
EBT2291,16%-1,073-7,08%
Net result730,37%-862-5,69%

Profit and Loss Account at Value of Production and Value Added
30.06.20% P. V.30.06.19% P. V.
Revenues from sales and services15,616,40078,96%12.957.60285,48%
Variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies12,1660,06%(27.665)(0,18%)
Internal production of fixed assets3,843,30019,43%2.104.42913,88%
Other revenues 305,7851,55%124.6620,82%
Production value 19,777,651100,00%15.159.028100,00%

Revenues from sales and services
(in thousands of Euros)
Value at 30.06.20% on revenuesValue at 30.06.19% on revenuesVariat.Var %
Publishing sector11,53173,84%9,49973,31%2,03321,40%
Media content sector2,20114,09%1,2849,91%91771,40%
Advertising sector1,88412,07%2,17516,78%-290-13,36%
Total15,616100,00%12,958100,00%2,65920,52%

EBITDA is defined as: result for the year, adjusted by the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components and (iii) depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, write-downs and other provisions.

EBIT is defined as: result for the year, adjusted by the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components.

EBT is defined as: result for the year, adjusted by the following components: (i) income tax for the year.

Net Financial Position:

Net Financial Position30.06.202031.12.2019
Current financial receivables
Liquidity - cash and cash equivalent(3,251,487)(1,138,763)
Current financial payables
Current financial payables207,183-
Current Net Financial Position(3,044,304)(1,138,763)
Non-current financial payables
Non-current financial payables		2,487,500-
Net Financial Position(556,804)(1,138,763)

The Current Net Financial Position, for approximately Euro 3,044 thousand, is composed exclusively of cash and cash equivalent net of a financial debt consisting of a current account opening, used temporarily and occasionally. Non-current financial payables are made up of a loan of Euro 2,500 thousand, destined for investments, with repayment in 60 months, 12 of which are pre-amortisation. The Company deemed it useful to rebalance the financial structure between short and medium term sources and uses.

Below is an analysis of the cash flows for the first half of 2020, compared with those for the same period of the previous year:

(in thousands of Euros)
30.06.2030.06.19
Profit (loss) of the year before taxes on the income, interests and dividends228(1,078)
Adjustments for non-monetary elements2,5921,878
Changes in net working capital1,335100
Other adjustments(355)(87)
Cash flow from operating activities (A)3,800813
Cash flow from investment activities (B)(4,364)(3,252)
Cash flow from financing activities (C)2,6772,917
Increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (A±B±C)2,113478
Cash and cash equivalents at the begging of the year5412,212
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year2,6542,690
Changes in cash and cash equivalents2,113478

Main consolidated balance sheet and financial results at 30 June 2020:

Below is the information regarding the main balance sheet indicators as at 30 June 2020, compared with 31 December 2019.

Financial Statement of Assets and Liabilities
COMMITMENTS 30.06.202031.12.2019FONTI 30.06.202031.12.2019

Intangible fixed assets		8,430,4556,635,247Share capital2,500,0002,500,000

Tangible fixed assets		211,093223,703Reserves 3,090,4423,104,100

Financial fixed assets		1,150,6061,144,098Retained earnings (losses)- 1,456,97635,407
Profit (loss) for the year73,148-1,492,384

FixedAset		 9,792,1548,003,048Net worth4,206,6144,147,123
Cash and cash equivalents 266,539250.720Consolidated liabilities5,574,7662,739,000

Deferred Liquidity		 6,665,7407.079.725

Instant Liquidity		2,653,159540.435Current liabilities9,596,2128,987,805

Circulating asset		9,585,4387,870,880Liabilities15,170,97811,726,805

Invested capital		19,377,59215,873,928

Financing capital		19,377,59215,873,928

Gross investments in intangible fixed assets amounted to Euro 4,327 thousand, gross of Euro 324 thousands of fixed assets in progress as at 31.12.2019 which entered into operation in the first half of 2020, and essentially refer to (i) production of television content for Euro 4,039 thousand, for which the company holds all copyright and economic exploitation rights over time; (ii) costs for the development and expansion of the technological infrastructure and for the restyling of the new newspaper, for a total of Euro 288 thousand.

Shareholders' Equity increased by approximately Euro 59 thousand also considering the result for the first half of 2020. The positive variation is due to the net profit recorded in the first half of the year net of a slight increase in the negative reserve for own shares. The company still holds a package of treasury shares equal to 9.46% of the share capital which will be subject to a subsequent placement transaction as soon as market conditions permit, destined to finance a subsequent step of business development.

Significant events during the six-month period ended at June, 30 2020

During the period under review, the Company recorded a positive trend and a clear improvement compared to the first half of 2019. Revenues from sales and services increased significantly for both newsstand and digital publications and television productions. The increase in sales also made it possible to absorb the decline in online advertising resulting from the Covid emergency and the lockdown of the country, which forced the closure of several activities or at least the suspension of several advertising campaigns. The Company has also distinguished itself for having managed to keep its staff structure fully operational, albeit largely in smart working, without using social security benefits, such as redundancy funds.

Significant events after the six-month period ended at June, 30 2020

In consideration of the epidemiological situation caused by Covid-19, it should be noted that all possible actions have been taken to ensure the safety of employees and collaborators within the company's offices in Rome and Milan, while at the same time managing to maintain the production levels necessary to ensure current volumes. The latter, despite the complexity of the management of production activities in this context, are continuing on a regular and seamless basis.

Business outlook

The general economic situation and that of the advertising sector in particular could affect the performance in the second half of 2020. However, the Company is taking all possible actions to maintain current business volumes and in line with operational forecasts and consequent production programs. The business outlook suggests the ability to ensure levels of financial flows that allow for the management of normal production activities and planned investments on a regular basis.

Documentation

Attached to this press release are the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement for the interim period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Other information

The Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 and the report of the independent auditors KPMG S.p.A. will be made available to the public at the company's registered office and on the website www.seif-spa.it, www.seif-spa.it, in the investor relations/corporate documents section. The report of the KPMG S.p.A. auditing firm will be made available to the public as soon as it is issued. within the terms provided for by applicable laws and regulations.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information:

Press Office
Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff
Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano
Tel: 02.70006237
Fax: 02.89694809
www.closetomedia.it
Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni
luca.manzato@closetomedia.it,
sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it,
giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it

SEIF - Investor relations
Cinzia Monteverdi
06 32818514 - ir@seif-spa.it


NomadAlantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671613 mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

Attached to this press release are the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement of the Company.

1. Statement of Assets and Liabilities

30/06/202031/12/2019
Assets
B) Fixed assets
I - Intangible fixed assets--
1) start-up and capital costs1,001,326988,893
4) concessions, licenses, trademarks and similar rights19,39224,073
6) assets under construction and payments on account612,064807,607
7) other6,797,6734,814,674
Total intangible fixed assets8,430,4556,635,247
II - Tangible fixed assets--
4) other assets211,093223,703
Total tangible fixed assets211,093223,703
III - Financial fixed assets--
1) shareholdings in--
b) parent companies932,939932,939
Total shareholdings932,939932,939
2) receivables--
b) receivables from parent companies122,177121,277
due within the next year58,50027,000
due after the next year63,67794,277
d-bis) other receivables89,88289,882
due within the next year4,1244,124
due after the next year85,75885,758
Total receivables212,059211,159
4) active derivative financial instruments5,608-
Total financial fixed assets1,150,6061,144,098
Total fixed assets (B)9,792,1548,003,048
C) Current asset
I - Inventories--
1) raw, subsidiary and consumable materials177,995174,342
4) finished products and goods88,54476,378
Total inventories266,539250,720
II - Receivables--
1) trade receivables4,198,9674.087,782
due within the next year4,198,9084,087,782
due after the next financial year59-
5-bis) tax receivables443,2241,027,014
due within the next one year443,2241,027,014
5-ter) pre-paid taxes742,379798,216
5-quater) from third parties320,683328,082
due within the next one year320,683328,082
Total receivables5,705,2536,241,094
III - Financial assets not of a fixed nature--
6) other assets598,328598,328
Total financial assets not of a fixed nature598,328598,328
IV - Cash and cash equivalents--
1) bank and postal deposit2,648,029538.023
3) cash at bank and in hand5,1302,412
Total cash and cash equivalents2,653,159540,435
Total current assets (C)9,223,2797 630,577
D) Accrual and deferred income362,159240,303
Total assets19,377,59215,873,928
Liabilities
A) Shareholders' equity4,206,6144,147,123
I - Share capital2,500,0002,500,000
IV - Legal reserve500,000500,000
VI - Other reserves, indicated separately--
Extraordinary reserve3,694,8563,694,856
Total other reserve3,694,8563,694,856
VII - Reserve for transactions to hedge expected cash flows4,262-
VIII - Profit (loss) carried forward(1,456,976)35,407
IX - Profit (loss) of the year73,148(1,492,384)
X - Negative reserve for purchase of own shares(1,108,676)(1,090,756)
Total shareholders' equity4,206,6144,147,123
B) Provisions for risks and charges
2) for taxes, including deferred taxes1,346-
4) other636,289641,989
Total for risks and charges637,635641,989
C) Employee severance indemnity2,242,4482,097,011
D) Payables
4) payables to banks2,694,683-
due within the next year207,183-
due after the next year2,487,500-
12) tax payables4,441,6343,718,577
due within the next year4,441,6343,718,577
13) amounts payable to social security institutions345,291444,255
due within the next year345,291444,255
14) other receivables943,9921,012,179
due within the next year943,9921,012,179
12) tax payables2,344,5812,531,000
due after the next year2,344,5812,531,000
Total receivables10,770,1817,706,011
E) Accrual and deferred income1,520,7141,281,794
Total liabilities19,377,59215,873,928

2. Income statement

30/06/202030/06/2019
A) Production value
1) revenues from sales and services15,616,40012,957,602
2) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies12,166(27,665)
4) increases in fixed assets for internal works3,843,3002,104,429
5) other revenues and income--
other305,785124,662
Total other revenues and income305,785124,662
Total production value19,777,65115,159,028
B) Cost of production
6) for raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies613,029822,205
7) for services8,905,8087,603,847
8) for use of assets owned by others1,013,608654,808
9) for personnel--
a) salaries and wages4,659,0994,001,847
b) social security1,480,4171,283,288
c) employee severance indemnity248,330219,960
e) other costs89,60775,164
Total personnel costs6,477,4535.580,259
10) amortization, depreciation and impairment--
a) depreciation of intangible fixed assets2,208,3601,399,354
b) depreciation of tangible fixed assets43,08132,152
Total amortization, depreciation and impairment2,251,4411,431,506
11) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies(3,653)(88,801)
12) provisions for risks30,21845,000
14) other operating costs262,140188,320
Total of cost of production19,550,04416,237,144
Difference between value and costs of production (A - B)227,607(1,078,116)
C) Financial revenues and expenses
16) other financial revenues--
a) from receivables recorded under fixed assets--
from affiliated companies--
Total financial revenues from receivables recorded under fixed assets--
c) from securities included under the working capital which are not shareholdings6,0436,599
d) revenues different from the previous--
other141,196
Total revenues different from the previous141,196
Total of other financial revenues6,0577,795
17) Interests and financial expenses--
other5,3283,162
Total interests and financial expenses5,3283,162
17-bis) exchange gains and losses70176
Total financial revenues and expenses (15+16-17+-17-bis)1,4304,709
D) Value adjustment on financial assets--
18) revaluations--
c) of securities included under assets forming part of working capital which are not investments-186
Total revaluations-186
Total value adjustments to financial assets (18-19)-186
Result before taxes (A-B+-C+-D)229,037(1,073,221)
20) Current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year
current taxes100,0528,185
deferred and prepaid taxes55,837(219,478)
Total current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year155,889(211,293)
21) Profit (loss) for the year73,148(861,928)

3. Cashflow statement, indirect method

Amount at 30/06/2020Amount at 30/06/2019
A) Cash flows from operating activities (indirect method)
Profit (loss) for the year73,148(861,928)
Income taxes155,889(211,293)
Payable (receivable) interest(1,430)(4,633)
1) Profit (loss) for the year before income tax, interest, dividends and capital gains/losses from conveyances227,607(1,077,854)
Adjustments to non monetary items that were not offset in the net working capital.
Allocation to preserves340,665446,204
Depreciation of fixed assets2,251,4411,431,506
Total adjustments for non-monetary items that were not offset in the net working capital2,592,1061,877,710
2) Cash flow before changing net working capital2,819,713799,856
Changes in net working capital
Decrease/(increase) in inventory(15,819)(61,136)
Decrease/(increase) in payables to customers(111,185)301,348
Increase/(Decrease) in trade payables723,0571,061,752
Decrease/(Increase) in accrued income and prepayments(121,856)(320,419)
Increase/(decrease) in accrued income and prepayments238,920(75,611)
Other decreases/(Other increases) in net working capital622,174(805,774)
Total changes in net working capital1,335,291100,160
3) Cash flow after changes in net working capital4,155,004900,016
Other adjustments
Interest received/(paid)1,4304,633
(Income tax paid)(155,889)211,293
(Use of funds)(200,928)(303,051)
Total other adjustments(355,387)(87,125)
Cash flow from operating activity (A)3,799,617812,891
B) Cash flow from investment activity
Tangible fixed assets
(Investments)(30,471)(111,356)
Intangible assets
(Investments)(4,326,677)(2,800,173)
Financial fixed assets
(Investments)(6,508)(340,390)
Not fixed financial assets
(Investments) (186)
Cash flow from investment activity (B)(4,363,656)(3,252,105)
C) Cash flow from financing activity
Own resources
Opening of bank loan2,694,683
Own resources
Transfer/(purchase) of own shares(17,920)2,917,440
Cash flow from financing activity (C)2,676,7632.917,440
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A ± B ± C)2,112,724478,226
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Bank and postal deposits538,0232,211,105
Money and equivalents on hand2,412709
Total of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year540,4352,211,814
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
Bank and postal deposits2,648,0292,689,530
Money and equivalents on hand5,130510
Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
2,653,1592,690,040
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZyaZ5lrambJlW9qlZllm2NpamZnw2aYZ2OVx2lulZmdbJuVx2dhbpSZZm9ml2xs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65276-seif_cos_eng_28092020.pdf

