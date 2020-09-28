Lucky Minerals Inc. Provides Results from Annual General Meeting & Appointment of Corporate Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that was held on September 15, 2020. The shareholders approved every resolution presented to them as part of the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on August 24, 2020 (the "Information Circular").

At the Meeting the shareholders:

Received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (with the comparative statements relating to the previous fiscal period) together with the report of the auditors therein. Set the number of Directors at six (6) for the ensuing year and approved the appointment of the following persons as Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders: Francois Perron, Adrian Rothwell, Robert Rosner, Paul Pint, Blake Hylands, Shaun Dykes. Approved the appointment of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to set their remuneration. Approved the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

Lucky provided notice pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102"), Change of Auditor Notice, on September 4, 2020 that Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, resigned as of August 31, 2020 and that PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as the successor auditor as of August 31, 2020.

Appointment of Officers

Subsequent to the AGM the Board of Directors met to appoint the following Officers of the Company:

Adrian Rothwell - Executive Chairman of the Board

Francois Perron - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jeannine Webb - Chief Financial Officer

Steven Cozine - Corporate Secretary

Mr. Rothwell, the former President & CEO was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board and Mr. Perron was appointed the new President & CEO. This change was in order to diversify the executive level skill set and add an additional layer of management expertise. Mr. Perron has been a long time Director of the Company and his knowledge and experience will be of significant benefit in the day to day management of Lucky as it pursues its primary project in Ecuador.

Mr. Rothwell will remain actively involved in day to day matters as Executive Chairman, however, his primary mandate will be to evaluate opportunities that will strengthen and grow the Company to better serve the shareholders and increase value.

About Mr. Perron

Mr. Perron is Chairman of Northern Superior Resources and a Director of Goldstar Minerals Inc. Prior to that he was Vice-President at Renmark Financial Communications until April 2017. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of QMX Gold Corporation and was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Goose Resources. Before joining the resource sector, Mr. Perron was involved in the financial markets as a portfolio manager and managed resource focused portfolios for NBC Alternative Investments and various resource funds for the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec from 2001 to 2007. He has a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science from McMaster University (1986) and an MBA from the Hautes Etudes Commerciales which he obtained in 1992.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna and Emigrant Projects.

The Company's Fortuna Project is a royalty-free 550 km2 (55,000 hectares or 136,000 acres) exploration concession. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador. Lucky has an agreement on Fortuna with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") whereby First Quantum is able to earn up to 70% of copper targets.

The Emigrant Creek Project covers a 15 km2 area in an intensely altered and mineralized porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system in southern Montana.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Adrian Rothwell"

Executive Chairman

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Francois Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

