Location Based Poll (Anonymous) for US Election 2020 Using DoWhistle Mobile App

How do DoWhistle Works?

DoWhistle is a location-based bi-directional alerting platform that aims to streamline the user's social, business, and service needs. Whether the user is looking for people who have a common interest as he/she possesses or the user is looking to manage his/her device enabled lifestyle, DoWhistle gets everything covered. It specializes in developing location based mobile apps and successfully launched apps for blood donors, social incident reporting, and hyper-local last-minute offers for sales and transportation. It is as simple as announcing something to other subscribers in the proximity. The typical announcements are like sales and service offers or simple prolixity message broadcasts like panic alerts for help. The users subscribed to specific posts are immediately notified with the "Whistle" sound to get their attention to the announcement.

DoWhistle Platform

The Platform of DoWhistle is composed of three categories named as Personal, Social, and Services. Each of these categories is what the user interacts with.

Personal includes features such as offer-splits, Beer-Sharing, Ride-Share, dating and etc .

Social includes location-based features such as connecting blood donors, location based data collection by people and send to govt authorities , women safety etc

Services offer localized services such as logistics, transport, e-commerce, buying/selling, rent, and classifieds and etc.

The potential of DoWhistle is limited by the imagination only. This platform is equally viable for both customers as well as businesses. For the businesses, it provides powerful insight into the customer needs and preferences with respect to the geographical domain. Thus enabling businesses to ease market studies. From the consumer perspective, they have full insight into what is being offered in their closed proximity. Thereby, enabling them to find their desired product or service in a hassle-free way.

DoWhistle Case Studies

The following case studies are just a glimpse of what impact DoWhistle has been able to cast in society:

Blood Donors (Social)

DoWhistle aims to bring blood donors on board so that the process of blood donation can be streamlined. There are about 30,000 blood donors that are on-board with the DoWhistle. With such a broad database of blood donors, users can get to know about the potential blood donors near them.

WhistleReporter (Social)

Whistle Reporter is an app that is launched by the Tamil Nadu government to locate and identify the uncovered borewells with the help of citizens. With this location-based solution, developed and designed by DoWhistle, about 3000 borewells were identified in just one week.

OfferSplit (Personal)

OfferSplit is another location-based masterpiece of DoWhistle. People usually go for buy one get one free offer because for the price of one they get two products. But it has been seen that the choice of a second product becomes quite hassled. So, with the OfferSplit, you can find like-minded people having the same taste as yours. Thereby, ending the quest of what to buy as a second complimentary product while splitting the money for the same cause.

WhistleFreights (B2B)

Whistle Freights is an innovative tool to bring shippers and carriers together and make the transport business advanced and convenient. Whistle Freights provides instant truck booking and a secure medium for shippers and carriers to have direct negotiations. It enables carriers to upload their trucks on the portal so that they can get in touch with all the shippers in the designated area. Besides that, shippers also have the live info about the driver location and condition, which brings peace of mind.

Conclusion

With the above-mentioned discussion, it can very well be concluded that DoWhistle has a lot of potential for location-based applications. From social life to the service sector, DoWhistle is casting its profound impacts over its area of application. US Election 2020 is going to be one of the biggest events of this year. A lot of people are talking about the elections, and similarly, a lot of polls are also being conducted in this regard. However, with no background check and lack of location-based viability, such conventional polls do not have any credibility. But, with the sound credibility and expertise of DoWhistle, the idea of location based polls can for sure increase the reliability, authenticity, and viability of the presidential election polls. Moreover, the anonymity of the user's identity also lets the user express their views more vividly.

