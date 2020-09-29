Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Bohrkerne im Prüflabor! Folgt nun der Volltreffer mit Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXH9 ISIN: CA0022091049 Ticker-Symbol: A23 
München
28.09.20
08:00 Uhr
0,486 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.09.2020 | 06:03
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTC Markets Group Welcomes A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: AZ; OTCQX: AAZZF), an Israel based technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB market.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "AAZZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to welcome A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on the OTCQX Market offers Israeli companies an efficient solution to access North American investors by providing improved transparency, disclosure and better access to trading without the burden of SEC filing."

Bentsur Josheph, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp's CEO stated, "We are very honored to have qualified to OTCQX which will allow our shareholders to trade their shares on such a prestigious platform. This is another milestone that we are proud to achieve in our unwavering dedication to provide shareholder value for our investors."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is an innovative technology company based out of Israel, specializing in military technology and expanding into the civilian markets. A2Z has been operating for over 30 years and has a client base with 75 recurring clients, including the Israel Defense Forces, Security Forces, and Ministry of Defence among others. A2Z plans to leverage their cash flow-generating core-business to expand into the civilian robotics and automobile markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063620/OTC_QX_Newly_Trading_Logo.jpg

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.