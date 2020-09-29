

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday as investors watch the latest developments on the U.S. stimulus bill and brace for the first of three presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, coming amid rising coronavirus deaths and trade tensions with China.



Asian markets are trading mixed, the dollar extended losses and gold inched higher as U.S. Democrats released a scaled back $2.2 trillion proposal to extend support to the U.S. economy.



Oil prices slipped on demand concerns while the British pounded extended an advance on Brexit-related hopes.



Economic confidence from euro area and mortgage approvals data from the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks rallied overnight as signs that lawmakers are moving toward new fiscal stimulus helped investors shrug off renewed concerns about a surge in Covid-19 cases and uncertainty about the presidential election.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.6 percent.



European stocks added the most in three months on Monday amid a broad-based rally as industrial profits data from China lifted recovery hopes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 surged 2.2 percent. The German DAX jumped 3.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de