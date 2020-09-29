Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.09.2020 | 08:03
Acumatica Cloud ERP Launches Aggressive UK Expansion

Pinnacle joins the Acumatica channel

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced a significant increase in the investment and focus of its award-winning business management solution in the UK. Ranked highest in usability and customer satisfaction, Acumatica Cloud ERP is the leading alternative to legacy ERP solutions and Oracle/NetSuite. Now available in a UK datacenter, Acumatica Cloud ERP is prepared to meet the rising demand for its industry-specific products.

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP

"There is strong interest in ERP delivered over the cloud in the UK," said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica, "and the market is very fragmented, with a large variety of legacy ERP vendors. The demand from prospective customers and partners for a cloud-based Acumatica product was quite clear, even overwhelming."

As an ERP provider that is committed to selling solutions though a channel of high-quality and well trained Value Added Reseller (VAR) partners, Acumatica is pleased to announce the addition of Pinnacle to its partner network. Pinnacle is a proven, successful UK VAR partner with more than 25 years of market experience, over 100 employees, and more than 1,000 customers throughout the UK and Ireland. Pinnacle consultants have the industry knowledge and expertise required to provide customers with the most up to date solutions, ensuring maximum return on investment, regardless of size of business or industry sector.

"We recognized several years ago that Acumatica was developing a flexible and innovative platform, but they were mainly focused on North America," said James Spencer, managing director of Pinnacle. "Since the acquisition by EQT last August, we now see much broader investment and dedication to the UK. We attended the annual Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas in January and were really impressed with the comprehensiveness of the Acumatica solution and their customer-friendly culture. Pinnacle is very proud to be a part of the Acumatica channel in the UK."

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526275/Acumatica___Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
