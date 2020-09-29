DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi secures a State-guaranteed loan of ca. EUR 10 million.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi secures a State-guaranteed loan of ca. EUR 10 million. 29-Sep-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 2CRSi secures a State-guaranteed loan of ca. EUR 10 million Strasbourg (France), September 29, 2020 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, announces that it has received agreements from a pool of banks for a loan of around EUR 10 million, 90%-guaranteed by the French State ("PGE"). This new financing has been obtained from leading banks, longstanding partners of the Group. The loan, which is non-dilutive for shareholders, carries a fixed annual interest rate of 0.25% for the first year; it has an initial maturity of one year and an extension option, exercisable by 2CRSi, of up to 5 additional years. Next event: H1 2020/21 revenue on October 13, 2020, post trading. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR 141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [1] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - PGE UK [2] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1137470 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1137470 29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd04e974652f8e8d4d3582e2ce7357d&application_id=1137470&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77ef2b8578587b43fed3c406743ebf29&application_id=1137470&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

