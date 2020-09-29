DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Half Year Report

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Half Year Report 29-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Half Year Report and unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Copies of the Half Year Report can be obtained from the following website: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] Company highlights Company summary M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") was incorporated on 17 July 2018 as a public company limited by shares. Admission to the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) main market for listed securities and dealings in its Ordinary Shares commenced on 14 November 2018. The Company is an investment trust within the meaning of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act (CTA) 2010. Key dates Period end 30 June 2020 First interim dividend: Payment date 28 May 2020 Second interim dividend: Payment date 28 August 2020 Future dividend timetable Payment date Third interim November 2020 Fourth interim February 2021 First interim May 2021 Second interim August 2021 Financial highlights Key data as at as at 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Net assets (GBP'000) 140,733 132,232 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 97.23p 101.72p Mid-market price per Ordinary Share 101.00p 106.00p Premium to NAV[a] 3.88% 4.21% Ongoing charges figure[a] 0.92%[b] 0.93%[c] Return per Ordinary six months ended period[c] ended Share 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Capital return (3.2)p 2.7p Revenue return 1.4p 2.6p NAV total return[a] (2.0)% 5.6% Mid-market price (2.3)% 8.2% total return[a] First interim 0.85p 2.09p dividend Second interim 0.77p 1.65p dividend[d] Total dividends 1.62p 3.74p declared [a] Alternative Performance Measures. [b] From 1 January 2020. [c] From the date of Initial Public Offering (IPO) 14 November 2018. [d] Paid after the period end. Please see note 7 for further information. Investment objective and policy Investment objective The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. Investment policy The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments ("Debt Instruments"). Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in private Debt Instruments, which are those instruments not quoted on a stock exchange. The Company operates an unconstrained investment approach and investments may include, but are not limited to: * Asset-backed securities, backed by a pool of loans secured on, amongst other things, residential and commercial mortgages, credit card receivables, auto loans, student loans, commercial loans and corporate loans; * Commercial mortgages; * Direct lending to small and mid-sized companies, including lease finance and receivables financing; * Distressed debt opportunities to companies going through a balance sheet restructuring; * Infrastructure-related debt assets; * Leveraged loans to private equity owned companies; * Public Debt Instruments issued by a corporate or sovereign entity which may be liquid or illiquid; * Private placement debt securities issued by both public and private organisations; and * Structured credit, including bank regulatory capital trades. The Company will invest primarily in Sterling denominated Debt Instruments. Where the Company invests in assets not denominated in Sterling, it is generally expected that these assets will be hedged back to Sterling. Investment restrictions There are no restrictions, either maximum or minimum, on the Company's exposure to sectors, asset classes or geography. The Company, however, achieves diversification and a spread of risk by adhering to the limits and restrictions set out below. Once fully invested, the Company's portfolio will comprise a minimum of 50 investments. The Company may invest up to 30% of Gross Assets in below investment grade Debt Instruments, which are those instruments rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, which have an internal M&G rating below BBB-. The following restrictions will also apply at the individual Debt Instrument level which, for the avoidance of doubt, does not apply to investments to which the Company is exposed through collective investment vehicles: Secured Debt Unsecured Debt Instruments Instruments Rating (% of Gross Assets) (% of Gross Assets) [a] AAA 5% 5[b] AA/A 4% 3% BBB 3% 2% Below investment 2% 1% grade [a] Secured Debt Instruments are secured by a first or secondary fixed and/or floating charge. [b] This limit excludes investments in G7 Sovereign Instruments. For the purposes of the above investment restrictions, the credit rating of a Debt Instrument is taken to be the rating assigned by S&P, Fitch or Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, an internal rating by M&G. In the case of split ratings by recognised rating agencies, the second highest rating will be used. It is expected that the Company will typically invest directly, but it may also invest indirectly through collective investment vehicles which are expected to be managed or advised by an M&G Entity. The Company may not invest more than 20% of Gross Assets in any one collective investment vehicle and not more than 40% of Gross Assets in collective investment vehicles in aggregate. No more than 10% of Gross Assets may be invested in other investment companies which are listed on the Official List. Unless otherwise stated, the above investment restrictions are to be applied at the time of investment. Borrowings The Company is expected to be managed primarily on an ungeared basis although the Company may, from time to time, be geared tactically through the use of borrowings. Borrowings would principally be used for investment purposes, but may also be used to manage the Company's working capital requirements or to fund market purchases of Shares. Gearing represented by borrowing will not exceed 30% of the Company's Net Asset Value, calculated at the time of draw down, but is typically not expected to exceed 20% of the Company's Net Asset Value. Hedging and derivatives The Company will not employ derivatives for investment purposes. Derivatives may however be used for efficient portfolio management, including for currency hedging. Cash management The Company may hold cash on deposit and may invest in cash equivalent investments, which may include short-term investments in money market type funds ("Cash and Cash Equivalents"). There is no restriction on the amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents that the Company may hold and there may be times when it is appropriate for the Company to have a significant Cash and Cash Equivalents position. For the avoidance of doubt, the restrictions set out above in relation to investing in collective investment vehicles do not apply to money market type funds. Changes to investment policy Any material change to the Company's investment policy set out above will require the approval of Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at a general meeting and the approval of the UK Listing Authority. Investment strategy The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% is investment grade. Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in private debt instruments. This part of the portfolio may include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity or until prepaid by issuers; shareholders can expect their returns from these instruments to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can generally be sold at market prices when suitable opportunities arise. These instruments may also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. Chairman's statement Performance

Your Company's net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share at its launch on 14 November 2018, being the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. The opening NAV on 1 January 2020 was 101.72p per Ordinary Share and the NAV on 30 June 2020 was 97.23p per Ordinary Share. Including dividends paid, the NAV total return was 3.5% since launch although the NAV total return for the half year to 30 June was -2.0%, reflecting the fall in asset values due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having started the year with a positive outlook, supported by central bank monetary policy and benign economic conditions, the first quarter of 2020 will be remembered for the human and economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the full force of the virus became apparent governments around the world put their populations and economies into lockdown. Equity and bond markets fell sharply, with the 10-year US Treasury and UK Gilt yields falling to new all-time lows. Public corporate bond credit spreads widened significantly and private debt markets effectively closed. Credit and equity markets recovered strongly during the second quarter, although not fully to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Company was defensively positioned going into the sell-off which allowed our Investment Manager to benefit from the market weakness by purchasing attractively priced public corporate bonds and then realising gains as the market recovered. Private debt markets re-opened in the latter part of the period, beginning to provide attractive opportunities at the spread levels anticipated when the Company was first conceived. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity and diversification for holders. On 4 June 2020, given the favourable opportunities arising from the market dislocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of the private debt markets, the Company announced that it had placed a further 14,745,770 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 97.0p per Ordinary Share, raising GBP14.2m net of expenses. This represented a premium to the last published NAV (adjusted for the payment of the first quarter dividend) of 1.98%. Between the placing and the date of this report GBP9.3m has been invested in a number of attractive private opportunities. The Company will continue to issue new shares at a premium to NAV when appropriate opportunities arise. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 3.62% during the period from IPO to 30 June 2020. On 30 June 2020 the Ordinary Share price was 101p, representing a 3.88% premium to NAV as at that date. Dividends Your Company is currently paying quarterly dividends for 2020 at an annual rate of LIBOR plus 2.75% and has accordingly paid dividends of 0.85p and 0.77p per Ordinary Share in respect of the quarters to 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 respectively. The Company has a preference to pay dividends from income and prior capital gains. Following the fall in capital value of the Company as a result of the COVID-19 market dislocation, the Company's Investment Manager completed a detailed review of each investment and has expressed its confidence to the Board that the outlook for the portfolio remains strong. On the basis of this and on the need to make decisions that are right for the Company's shareholders over the longer term, your Board has determined that it remains appropriate to pay dividends at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.75% per annum. To date, this has required partial distributions from special reserves. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of each dividend which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, of the first dividend declared in the period, the Company designated 0.72p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.13p per Ordinary Share as a dividend to shareholders. Of the second dividend declared in respect of the period, the Company designated 0.63p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.14p per Ordinary Share as a dividend to shareholders. The Company uses the average daily three-month LIBOR as its reference for the purposes of its targeted dividend rate. Portfolio Manager In May 2020, the Company announced that Jeremy Richards planned to retire from full time employment and that Adam English, (then Deputy Fund Manager), had been appointed as Fund Manager. The Board is grateful to Jeremy for his work on the portfolio since inception and is delighted that Adam has been appointed as Fund Manager. Adam has been managing credit portfolios at M&G, alongside Jeremy, for over 20 years having joined the business in 1999. The Board has worked closely with Adam and the wider investment team since the launch of the Company and has full confidence in Adam's ability to continue to build the portfolio in line with the investment mandate. Outlook The Investment Manager's prudent approach to capital deployment throughout 2019 and the start of 2020 meant that the Company was well positioned coming into the crisis. We are now in a robust position to deploy capital into the increasing number of attractive private debt opportunities that are currently being presented. We are, of course, carefully monitoring the performance of all of our underlying issuers in these uncertain times. Our Investment Manager continues to believe that a total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of LIBOR plus 4% is achievable over the longer term, based on its long experience of credit markets through the cycle. Our Investment Manager's annual management fee is being kept at the current level of 50 basis points (bps) per annum of your Company's NAV for the time being instead of the originally agreed increase to 70bps. Credit markets currently reflect an unprecedented level of government stimulus which has made it increasingly hard to find long term value in public markets. That said, we have a strong portfolio and our Investment Manager remains confident that it will continue to find attractive opportunities, particularly in private assets. David Simpson Chairman 28 September 2020 Investment manager's report We are pleased to provide commentary on the factors that have impacted our investment approach since the start of the year with particular reference to the performance and shape of the portfolio as we have sought to build it in accordance with the mandate agreed at IPO. The first half of 2020 has seen the Company navigate a unique set of economic circumstances. The shock to credit markets caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the ensuing response from governments and central banks has presented investors with a number of challenges. However, such a significant market event has inevitably created opportunities and the Company has been well positioned to take advantage of those that have arisen. Whilst asset valuations have been notably affected, resulting in the NAV of 97.23p per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2020 being below the NAV at launch, the Investment Manager has been able to use this period of market dislocation to reposition the portfolio by increasing credit exposure and yield. For the period ended 30 June 2020, the Company has declared dividend payments of 1.62p per Ordinary Share (of which 0.85p per Ordinary Share was paid in May 2020 and 0.77p per Ordinary Share was paid in August 2020). As at the period end, the annualised dividend yield was 3.23%. This is equivalent to an annual rate of 2.75% over LIBOR on the opening NAV adjusted for the final interim dividend in respect of last year. The mid-market price total return from 1 January to 30 June 2020 was -2.3%, whilst the NAV total return for the same period was -2.0%. As market conditions have changed throughout the period, our bottom-up, investment-by-investment approach has enabled us to respond accordingly. With a team of more than 100 credit analysts covering both the public and private markets, we are well placed to review opportunities as and when they arise. Leveraging this resource, our fund managers have continued to seek the right investment opportunities for the portfolio. Portfolio activity and positioning The year began with a continuation of the trend seen throughout 2019, as low government bond yields and tight corporate credit spreads meant attractive assets were scarce to find. The Company maintained its cautious positioning with a large holding in high grade asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bonds. In the last week of February 2020, there were signs that COVID-19 concerns had begun to impact credit markets, with the pandemic truly taking hold of financial markets in March 2020. The speed with which credit spreads moved wider was extraordinary, causing a depreciation in the value of debt instruments across all sectors, regardless of credit quality or duration. As a result, the NAV of the Company declined. However, this dislocation presented attractive opportunities in the public markets. We were able to use existing cash holdings alongside proceeds from the sale of ABS and covered bonds to redeploy into mispriced longer dated, fixed rate investment grade and high yield corporate bonds. Private transactions were put on hold, with almost all lenders and borrowers awaiting some semblance of market stabilisation and the establishment of a "new normal" before re-engaging. Following the unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy measures implemented by governments and central banks around the world, by the end of the second quarter investor confidence recovered and markets retraced many of the losses that occurred during the initial onset of the pandemic. As liquidity in the ABS market improved, we were able to continue adding credit risk to the portfolio and increase the yield by switching

into longer dated, fixed rate bonds. During the period, the public market was flooded with new issuance as companies enhanced liquidity and bolstered balance sheets. The Company was able to add attractively priced new issues, particularly in the BBB-rated space and we continued to add names from the secondary market where, in our opinion, investor sentiment had led to valuations becoming misaligned relative to underlying credit fundamentals. The second quarter also saw the reopening of the private credit markets. The pent up supply of private deals and improved market conditions brought borrowers back to the market, leading to an increased volume of attractive opportunities. As at 30 June 2020, the private asset portion of the portfolio had increased to 30.97% (versus 27.41% at 31 December 2019) with an additional investment of 7.1% in Private Assets transacted after the period end, or committed to be drawn down beyond the date of this report. Further commitments of GBP4.9m (c. 3.4%) since the period end are expected to take the Company's overall private asset exposure to approximately 41.5%. There is currently a strong deal pipeline of private opportunities. The Company's largest holding, the M&G European Loan Fund (ELF), was not immune from the fall in asset prices at the end of March which was reflected in the sharp decline in the ELF's NAV at the end of the first quarter. That NAV has now recovered much of that loss, but it should be noted that this is a long-term holding, intended to provide a steady and attractive stream of income. ELF paid two scheduled dividends during the period which were consistent with levels seen historically. In June 2020 the Company raised an additional GBP14.2m (net of expenses) via placing of Ordinary shares. The money raised was initially invested in a variety of public corporate bonds that were offering good relative value, but is being redeployed into private assets as the current pipeline is invested. After the end of the period, the Company entered into an unsecured lending facility with State Street Bank International GmbH. It is intended that this will be used to provide liquidity for investing when it is unattractive to sell existing holdings. The facility would be particularly useful when a significant number of private investments are due to settle within a short period. Outlook There remain many risks on the horizon as we enter the second half of the year, most notably the upsurge of the pandemic in some countries alongside heightened geopolitical risks (particularly surrounding US-China-Hong Kong relations, and Brexit). After such a strong recovery in risk assets during the second quarter, the market seems largely to have ignored these risks. We have become cautious about how much further credit spreads will be able to tighten in public markets and so continue to adopt a measured approach by adding risk only where we are sufficiently compensated for doing so. Our focus as we enter the second half of the year is on opportunities in the private markets where we are seeing higher yielding opportunities benefiting from robust balance sheets and/or strong security enhancements. M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited 28 September 2020 Portfolio Analysis Top 20 Holdings Percentage of portfolio of investments (including cash on deposit and derivatives) as at 30 June 2020 M&G European Loan Fund 9.53 Delamare Finance 1.3066% 19 Feb 1.65 2029 Hall & Woodhouse 30 Dec 2023 1.59 Warwick Finance Residential 1.45 Mortgages Number One Var. Rate 21 Sep 2049 RIN II 1.9598% 10 Sep 2030 1.43 NewDay Partnership Funding 1.41 0.8191% 15 Dec 2027 Project Driver 26 Oct 2023 1.37 Paragon Mortgages No 25. 0.9423% 1.32 15 May 2050 Sonovate Limited Var. Rate 12 1.28 Apr 2021 Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior Var. 1.21 Rate 30 Sep 2023 Gate 2 Var. Rate 4 Jun 2021 1.12 Marston's Issuer 1.7074% 15 Oct 1.12 2031 Asia-Pacific Mtge Securitisation 1.11 A1 Prvt Gongga 4 Jun 2021 1.09 Leeds Building Society 3.75% 25 1.08 Apr 2029 Ripon Mortgages 1.4561% 20 Aug 1.07 2056 LPG 4.45% 21 May 2024 1.03 Iliad 2.375% 17 Jun 2026 0.99 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real 0.98 Estate 3.95% 30 Jun 2022 NewRiver REIT 3.5% 7 Mar 2028 0.96 Total 32.79 Source: State Street. Geographical exposure as at 30 June 2020 Percentage of portfolio of investments (excluding cash on deposit and derivatives) United Kingdom 56.72% United States 7.83% France 6.93% Germany 3.39% Netherlands 3.17% Other 21.96% 100.00 Source: M&G and State Street as at 30 June 2020 Portfolio overview as at 30 June 2020 % Cash on deposit 2.83 Public 66.88 Asset-backed securities 24.57 Bonds 42.31 Private 30.97 Asset-backed securities 3.64 Bonds 0.77 Investment funds 9.53 Loans 10.53 Private placements 1.03 Other 5.47 Derivatives (0.68) Debt derivatives (0.08) Forwards (0.60) Portfolio of investments 100.00 Source: State Street. Credit rating breakdown as at 30 June 2020 % Unrated (0.68) Derivatives (0.68) Cash and investment grade 80.05 Cash on deposit 2.83 AAA 8.68 AA+ 3.13 AA 5.46 AA- 1.51 A+ 0.23 A 2.54 A- 1.07 BBB+ 12.82 BBB 14.99 BBB- 19.36 M&G European Loan Fund (ELF) (see note) 7.43 Sub-investment grade 20.63 BB+ 4.38 BB 3.64 BB- 4.06 B+ 1.59 B 3.13 B- 0.94 CCC+ 0.79 M&G European Loan Fund (ELF) (see note) 2.10 Portfolio of investments 100.00 Source: State Street. Note: ELF is an open-ended fund managed by M&G which invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, substantial private companies located in the UK and Continental Europe. ELF is not rated and the Investment Manager has determined an implied rating for this investment, utilising rating methodologies typically attributable to collateralised loan obligations. On this basis, 78% of the Company's investment in ELF has been ascribed as being investment grade, and 22% has been ascribed as being sub-investment grade. These percentages have been utilised on a consistent basis for the purposes of determination of the Company's adherence to its obligation to hold no more than 30% of its assets in below investment grade securities. Top 20 holdings % as at 30 June 2020 Company Description M&G European Loan Fund Open-ended fund managed by M&G which invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, substantial private companies 9.53% located in the UK and Continental Europe. The fund's objective is to create attractive levels of current income for investors while maintaining relatively low volatility of NAV. (Private) Delamare Finance 1.3066% 19 Feb Floating-rate, senior tranche of 2029 a CMBS secured by the sale and leaseback of 33 Tesco superstores and 2 distribution centres. (Public) 1.65% Hall & Woodhouse 30 Dec 2023 Bilateral loan to a regional UK brewer that manages a portfolio of 219 freehold and leasehold pubs. (Private) 1.59%

Warwick Finance Residential High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. Mortgages Mezzanine tranche of securitisation backed by portfolio of UK non-conforming residential mortgages originated Number One Var. Rate 21 Sep by Co-operative Bank. (Public) 2049 1.45% RIN II 1.9598% 10 Sep 2030 Mixed CLO (AAA). Consists primarily of senior secured infrastructure finance loans managed by RREEF America L.L.C. 1.43% (Public) NewDay Partnership Funding High grade ABS (AAA). UK credit 0.8191% 15 Dec 2027 card. Securitisation of a portfolio of designated consumer credit card, store card and instalment credit accounts 1.41% initially originated or acquired by NewDay Ltd in the UK. (Public) Project Driver 26 Oct 2023 Senior term loan to a provider of hire purchase financing on used domestic motor vehicles to consumers in the UK. (Private) 1.37% Paragon Mortgages No 25. High grade ABS (AAA). UK RMBS. 0.9423% 15 May 2050 Five-year revolving securitisation of a portfolio of UK buy-to-let mortgages in England and Wales, originated 1.32% and serviced by Paragon. (Public) Sonovate Limited Var. Rate 12 Bilateral loan to a company Apr 2021 providing companies in the recruitment industry with an integrated service that incorporates placement 1.28% management, invoicing and financing. (Private) Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior Westbourne provides working Var. Rate 30 Sep 2023 capital finance to SMEs in the UK. The company is focused on small borrowers and has employed an advanced technology platform 1.21% for the application, underwriting and monitoring of loans. (Private) Gate 2 Var. Rate 4 Jun 2021 Senior loan secured against a portfolio of three high-quality office and residential projects in a prime location in central 1.12% London. (Private) Marston's Issuer 1.7074% 15 Oct Marston's PLC is a leading 2031 independent brewing and pub retailing business. Marston's Issuer PLC operates as a special purpose entity on behalf of 1.12% Marstons PLC, formed for the purpose of issuing debt securities to repay existing credit facilities, refinance indebtedness, and for acquisition purposes. (Public) Asia-Pacific Mtge Private warehouse facility Securitisation A1 Prvt financing an Australian non-bank lender's portfolio of Australian mortgages for non-resident borrowers. (Private) 1.11% Gongga 4 Jun 2021 Regulatory capital trade by a major international bank referencing a US$2bn portfolio of loans to companies domiciled 1.09% in 36 countries. (Private) Leeds Building Society 3.75% 25 Leeds Building Society provides Apr 2029 financial services. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, life cover and home insurance services to customers 1.08% in the United Kingdom. This is a subordinated, fixed-to-floating callable bond. (Public) Ripon Mortgages 1.4561% 20 Aug High grade ABS (AA+/AAA). UK 2056 RMBS. The portfolio comprises buy-to-let loans originated by Bradford and Bingley and Mortgage Express, secured 1.07% against residential properties located in England and Wales. (Public) LPG 4.45% 21 May 2024 Private placement (PP) note from a business support services company which operates across 4 divisions: LPG (liquefied 1.03% petroleum gas), Retail & Oil, Technology and Healthcare. (Private) Iliad 2.375% 17 Jun 2026 Iliad SA is a French provider of telecommunication services including fixed and mobile national telephony services, 0.99% dial-up and high speed DSL and TV internet access, prepaid phone cards and internet hosting services. Fixed, callable bond. Senior unsecured. (Public) Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate 3.95% 30 Jun 2022 Estate Limited provides real estate services. The company focuses on investment management brokerage, research, auction, 0.98% sales, research and development property services. Fixed, callable bond. Senior unsecured. (Public) NewRiver REIT 3.5% 7 Mar 2028 NewRiver REIT PLC operates as a real estate investment trust investing in retail properties throughout the United Kingdom. 0.96% Fixed, callable bond. Senior unsecured. (Public) Interim management report and statement of directors' responsibilities Interim management report The important events that have occurred during the period under review, the key factors influencing the financial statements and the principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial period are set out in the Chairman's statement and the Investment Manager's report. Principal risks and uncertainties The principal risks faced by the Company can be divided into various areas as follows: * Market risk and credit risk; * Investment management performance risk; * Liquidity risk; * Operational risk; * Dividend policy risk; and * Regulatory, legal and statutory risk: changes in laws, government policy or regulations. The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019. A detailed explanation can be found in the Strategic Report on pages 13 to 15 and in note 13 on pages 67 to 69 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements which are available on the website at: https://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/funds/credit-income-investment-trust/gb00bfyyl325/. The Board is continually reviewing the societal and economic impacts of governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and considers this to be a major ongoing risk event which has the potential to affect the likelihood of occurrence and materiality of impact of the Company's principal risks on its net asset value and performance. The pandemic has triggered, and may continue to trigger, increased volatility in terms of global risk asset valuations as well as presenting operational challenges for the Company's service providers as they respond to various limitations on free movement of staff imposed by governments across the world. The Board continues to receive regular reporting from the Company's major service providers and does not anticipate a fall in the level of service. The duration and ultimate impact of the pandemic is not

presently possible to predict and the Board will continue to monitor and report on material developments on an ongoing basis. For further information on the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's principal risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Chairman's statement and the Investment Manager's report. The Investment Manager and the Company's other third-party service providers have implemented appropriate business continuity plans and remain fully operational whilst their staff work from home. Notwithstanding the overarching impact of COVID-19, in the view of the Board, the principal risks facing the Company since the previous report remain unchanged and these principal risks and uncertainties are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review. Going concern In accordance with the latest guidance issued by the Financial Reporting Council, the Directors have undertaken and documented a rigorous assessment of whether the Company is a going concern. The Directors considered all available information when undertaking the assessment. The Directors believe that the Company has appropriate financial resources to enable it to meet its day-to-day working capital requirements and the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to continue to manage its business risks. In assessing the going concern basis of accounting, the Directors have also considered the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact this may have on the Company's investments and the Company's NAV. The Directors consider that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the next 12 months. For this reason they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these condensed financial statements. Related party disclosure and transactions with Investment Manager M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, as Investment Manager, is a related party to the Company. The management fee payable to the Investment Manager for the period is disclosed in the condensed income statement and in note 3, and amounts outstanding at the period end are shown in note 6. The Company holds an investment in M&G European Loan Fund which is managed by M&G Investment Management Limited. At the period end this was valued at GBP13,163,135 and represented 9.53% of the Company's investment portfolio. The Directors of the Company are related parties. The Chairman receives an annual fee of GBP40,000, the Chairman of the Audit Committee receives an annual fee of GBP35,000 and non-executive Director receives an annual fee of GBP30,000. Mark Hutchinson is employed by M&G as Chair of Private Assets and has agreed to waive his fees. There are certain situations where the Company undertakes purchase and sale transactions with other M&G managed funds. All such transactions are subject to the provisions of M&G's fixed income dealing procedures and prior approval by senior fixed income managers authorised by M&G to approve such trades. Trades are conducted on liquidity and pricing terms which at the relevant time are no worse than those available to the Company from dealing with independent third parties. Statement of Directors' responsibilities The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: · the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 (Interim Financial Reporting) and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and return of the Company; and · the Interim Report and condensed set of financial statements include a fair review of the information required by: a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred since incorporation to 30 June 2020 and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the period; and b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place since incorporation to 30 June 2020 and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions that could do so. The Half Year Report and unaudited condensed set of financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 September 2020 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by: David Simpson Chairman 28 September 2020 Condensed income statement six months ended period from period from 30 June 2020 17 July 2018 to 30 17 July 2018 to 31 June 2019 December 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Note Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Net 5 - (1,661) (1,661) - 2,842 2,842 - 3,593 3,593 (losses) / gains on investments Net losses 5 - (2,701) (2,701) - (1,105) (1,10 - (221) (221) on 5) derivatives Net 44 141 185 2 66 68 (19) (78) (97) currency gains / (losses) Income 3 2,451 - 2,451 2,144 - 2,144 4,530 - 4,530 Investments (355) - (355) (350) - (350) (678) - (678) management fee Other (294) - (294) (396) - (396) (706) - (706) expenses Net return 1,846 (4,221) (2,375) 1,400 1,803 3,203 3,127 3,294 6,421 on ordinary activities before taxation Taxation on - - - - - - (1) - (1) ordinary activities Net return 1,846 (4,221) (2,375) 1,400 1,803 3,203 3,126 3,294 6,420 attributabl e to Ordinary Shareholder s after taxation Net return 2 1.40p (3.20)p (1.80)p 1.20p 1.55p 2.75p 2.55p 2.69p 5.24p per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted)[a] [a] Return figures have been calculated using weighted average shares for the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020, for the period 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019 and also for the period 14 November 2018 to 31 December 2019. The total column of this statement represents the Company's profit and loss account. The "Revenue" and "Capital" columns represent supplementary information provided under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. The Company has no other comprehensive income and therefore the net return on ordinary activities after taxation is also the total comprehensive income for the period. The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Condensed statement of financial position as at 30 June as at 30 June as at 31 2020 2019 December 2019 (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investments 5 135,227 120,868 126,793 at fair value through profit or loss Current assets Derivative 5 - - 523 financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss Receivables 6 1,080 1,363 1,092 Cash and 6 11,362 12,792 4,877 Cash Equivalents 12,442 14,155 6,492 Current liabilities Derivative 5 (944) (558) - financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss Payables 6 (5,992 (2,733) (1,053) ) Total (6,936 (3,291) (1,053) current ) liabilities Net current 5,506 10,864 5,439 assets Net assets 140,733 131,732 132,232 Capital and reserves Called up 1,447 1,300 1,300 share capital Share 42,208 28,229 28,229 premium Special 9 98,831 99,000 99,000 distributab le reserve Capital (2,669) 1,803 1,968 reserve Revenue 916 1,400 1,735 reserve Total 140,733 131,732 132,232 shareholder s' funds Net Asset 2 97.23p 101.33p 101.72p Value per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 September 2020 and signed on its behalf by: David Simpson Chairman Company registration number: 11469317 28 September 2020 Condensed statement of changes in equity six months Note Called Share Special Capital Revenue Total ended 30 up distrib June 2020 utable premium reserve reserve GBP'000 Ordinary (unaudited) reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Share capital GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 1,300 28,229 99,000 1,968 1,735 132,2

31 December 32 2019 Ordinary 147 13,979 - - - 14,12 Shares 6 issued during the period Net return - - - (4,221) 1,846 (2,37 attributable 5) to shareholders Dividends - - (169) (416) (2,665) (3,25 paid 0) Balance at 1,447 42,208 98,831 (2,669) 916 140,7 30 June 2020 33 period from Note Called Share Special Capital Revenue Total 17 July 2018 up distrib to 30 June utable 2019 premium reserve reserve GBP'000 Ordinary reserve (unaudited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Share capital GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at - - - - - - 17 July 2018 Initial - (1,592) - - - (1,59 public 2) offering cost Ordinary 1,300 128,839 - - - 130,1 Shares 39 issues during the period Cancellation 9 - (99,000 99,000 - - - of share ) premium Cancellation - (18) - - - (18) of share premium costs Net return - - - 1,803 1,400 3,203 attributable to shareholders Balance at 1,300 28,229 99,000 1,803 1,400 131,7 31 December 32 2020 period from Note Called Share Special Capital Revenue Total 17 July 2018 up distrib to 31 utable December 2019 premium reserve reserve GBP'000 Ordinary reserve (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Share capital GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at - - - - - - 17 July 2018 Initial - (1,592) - - - (1,59 public 2) offering cost Ordinary 1,300 128,839 - - - 130,1 Shares 39 issues during the period Cancellation 9 - (99,000 99,000 - - - of share ) premium Cancellation - (18) - - - (18) of share premium costs Net return - - - 3,294 3,126 6,420 attributable to shareholders Dividends - - - (1,326) (1,391) (2,71 paid 7) Balance at 1,300 28,229 99,000 1,968 1,735 132,2 31 December 32 2019 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Condensed cash flow statement period from 17 July 2018 period from to 31 17 July December 2018 2019 six months ended to 30 June (audited) 2019 30 June 2020 GBP'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) GBP'000 Note GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) / profit (2,375) 3,203 6,421 before taxation Adjustments for: Losses/(gains) on 5 1,661 (2,842) (3,593) investments Losses on 5 2,701 1,105 221 derivatives Decrease/(increase) 50 (1,363) (1,092) in receivables (Decrease)/increase (341) 620 1,053 in payables Overseas - - (1) withholding tax suffered Purchases of (43,731) (129,022) (167,659) investments [a] Sales of 37,644 12,562 43,715 investments [a] Net cash outflows from operating activities (4,391) (115,737) (120,935) Financing activities Issue of Ordinary 14,126 130,139 130,139 Shares Initial public - (1,592) (1,592) offering costs Cancellation of - (18) (18) share premium costs Ordinary dividend 7 (2,665) - (1,391) paid Interest 7 (585) - (1,326) distribution paid Net cash inflow from financing activities 10,876 128,529 125,812 Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 6,485 12,792 4,877 Cash and Cash 4,877 - - Equivalents at the start of the period Increase in Cash 6,485 12,792 4,877 and Cash Equivalents as above Cash and Cash 6 11,362 12,792 4,877 Equivalents at the end of the period [a] Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the company's dealing operations. The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Notes to the condensed financial statements 1 Accounting policies The condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, modified to include certain items at fair value, and in accordance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 104 (FRS 104) Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Financial Reporting Council and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in October 2019 "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts". The annual Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 (FRS 102) and the AIC SORP. The accounting policies applied to this condensed set of financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019. The functional and presentational currency of the Company is pounds sterling because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. All values are recorded to nearest thousands, unless otherwise stated. 2 Returns and net asset value period from period from six months ended 17 July 2018 to 17 July 2018 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 Revenue return Revenue return 1,846 1,400 3,126 attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000) Weighted 131,782,457[a] 116,639,258[b] 122,606,191[c] average number of shares in issue during the period Revenue return 1.40p[a] 1.20p[b] 2.55p[c] per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) Shares in issue 144,745,771 130,000,001 130,000,001 at period end Revenue 1.28p 1.08p 2.40p available for dividend Capital return Capital return (4,221) 1,803 3,294 attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000) Weighted 131,782,457 [a] 116,639,258[b] 122,606,191[c] average number of shares in issue during the period[a] Capital return (3.20)p[a] 1.55p[b] 2.69p[c] per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) Net return Net return per (1.80)p 2.75p 5.24p Ordinary Share (basic and diluted) NAV per Ordinary Share Net assets 140,733 131,732 132,232 attributable to shareholders (GBP'000) Number of 144,745,771 130,000,001 130,000,001 shares in issue at period end Par value of 1,447 1,300 1,300 shares in issue (GBP'000) NAV per 97.23p 101.33p 101.72p Ordinary Share [a] Return figures have been calculated using a weighted average shares for the period 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020. [b] Return figures have been calculated using a weighted average shares for the period 14 November 2018 (date of IPO) to 30 June 2019. [c] Return figures have been calculated using a weighted average shares for the period 14 November 2018 (date of IPO) to 31 December 2019. 3 Income period from period from

six months 17 July 2018 17 July 2018 ended 30 to to June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December GBP'000 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income from investments Interest income from 2,180 1,748 3,865 Debt Instruments Distributions from 227 240 444 investment funds Management fee rebate 36 36 74 2,443 2,024 4,383 Other income Interest from Cash 8 120 147 and Cash Equivalents 2,451 2,144 4,530 4 Expenses Non-audit fees (including VAT) payable to the auditor in respect of the agreed upon procedures on the interim as of 30 June 2020 are GBP12,000 (30 June 2019: GBP21,000). The agreed upon procedures did not constitute an audit engagement or a review of the Half Yearly Report. 5 Investments held at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) as at as at as at 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Opening valuation 127,316 - - Analysis of transactions made during the period Purchases at cost 49,011 131,135 167,659 Sale proceeds (37,682) (12,562) (43,715) (Losses)/gains on (4,362) 1,737 3,372 investments Closing valuation 134,283 120,310 127,316 Closing cost 135,973 118,396 125,083 Closing investment (1,690) 1,914 2,233 holding (losses)/gains Closing valuation 134,283 120,310 127,316 The Company received GBP37,682,000 from investments sold in the period. The book cost of these investments when they were purchased was GBP38,477,000. These investments have been revalued over time and until they were sold any unrealised gains/losses were included in the fair value of the investments. as at as at as at 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Gains on investments Net realised (losses)/gains on disposal of investments (1,661) 2,842 3,593 Net losses on (2,701) (1,105) (221) derivatives Net (losses)/gains on (4,362) 1,737 3,372 investments as at as at as at 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Closing valuation Investments at fair value through profit or loss 135,227 120,868 126,793 Derivative financial (liabilities)/assets held at fair value through profit or loss (944) (558) 523 Closing valuation 134,283 120,310 127,316 6 Receivables, Cash and Cash Equivalents and Payables as at as at as at 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Receivables Sales for future 38 - - settlement Accrued income 990 1,299 1,005 Prepaid expenses 12 28 13 Management fee rebate 40 36 74 Total 1,080 1,363 1,092 Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash at bank 5,809 1,168 2,411 Amounts held at 962 631 60 futures clearing houses Cash on deposit 4,591 10,993 2,406 Total 11,362 12,792 4,877 Payables Purchases for future 5,280 2,113 - settlement Expenses payable 343 192 308 Management fee 318 350 678 payable Other payables 51 78 67 Total 5,992 2,733 1,053 7 Dividends six months period from 17 July ended 2018 to 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 2019 first interim - 1,391 interest distribution of 1.07p 2019 second interim 1,729 - interest distribution of 1.33p 2020 first interim 936 - interest distribution of 0.72p 2,665 1,391 Capital 2019 first interim - 1,326 dividend of 1.02p 2019 second interim 416 - dividend of 0.32p 2020 first interim 169 - dividend of 0.13p 585 1,326 On 28 July 2020, the Board declared a second interim dividend of 0.77p per Ordinary Share for the year ended 31 December 2020 (0.63p as an interest distribution and 0.14p as an ordinary dividend) totalling GBP1,115,000 which was paid on 28 August 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 August 2020. The ex-dividend date was 6 August 2020. In accordance with FRS 102, Section 32, 'Events After the End of the Reporting Period', the 2020 second interim dividend has not been included as a liability in this condensed set of financial statements. 8 Called up share capital as at 30 June as at 30 June as at 31 December 2020 2019 2019 Number of Number of Number of shares shares shares GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Ordinary Shares of 1p Ordinary Shares in issue at the beginning 130,000,0 1,300 - - - - of the 01 period Ordinary Shares issued during the 14,745,77 147 130,000,0 1,300 130,000,0 1,300 period 0 01 01 Ordinary Shares in issue at the end of the 144,745,7 1,447 130,000,0 1,300 130,000,0 1,300 period 71 01 01 The analysis of the capital reserve is as follows: six months ended period from period from 30 June 2020 17 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019 Realised Investment Total Realised Investment Total Realised Investment Total capital holding capital capital holding capital capital holding capital reserve gains reserve reserve gains reserve reserve gains reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'00 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Capital reserve at the beginning of the period (265) 2,233 1,968 - - - - - - (Losses)/gains on realisation of investments at fair value (439) - (439) (177) - (177) 1,139 - 1,139 Realised currency gains/(losses) during the year 141 - 141 66 - 66 (78) - (78) Movement in unrealised (losses)/gains - (3,923) (3,923) - 1,914 1,914 - 2,233 2,233 Dividends paid (416) - (416) - - - (1,326) - (1,326) Closing (979) (1,690) (2,669) (111) 1,914 1,803 (265) 2,233 1,968 balance The above split in capital reserve is shown in accordance with provisions of the Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts', 2019. 9 Special distributable reserve The share premium of GBP99,000,001 was cancelled on 12 February 2019 and transferred to the special distributable reserve, in accordance with section 610 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company may, at the discretion of the Board, pay all or part of any future dividends out of this special distributable reserve, taking into account the Company's investment objective. The ordinary dividend of 0.13p from the May 2020 XD date was paid out of the special distributable reserve. 10 Related party transactions M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, as Investment Manager is a related party to the Company. The management fee payable to the Investment Manager for the period is disclosed in the condensed income statement and in note 3, and amounts outstanding at the period end are shown in note 6. The Company holds an investment in M&G European Loan Fund which is managed by M&G Investment Management Limited. At the period end this was valued at GBP13,163,135 (30 June 2019: GBP11,009,000) and represented 9.53%

